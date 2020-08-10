What it's like going back to school: Millard parents have mixed feelings on first day back

A quarter of Millard's schoolchildren headed back to their school buildings Monday on the first day of in-person classes in a long time.
Sarah Chambers dropped off her two children, a first grader and a third grader, at Bryan Elementary near 144th and Q Streets.
Chambers said she advised her kids to listen to their teachers because things will be new and different from what they're used to at school.
Asked how she felt about finally sending her children back to school after classes were canceled in March because of the coronavirus, she said: "Nervous, confused, but I think it's a relief for the kids to be back with their peers."
The Millard Public Schools conducted a soft opening of its schools Monday, with only 25% of students in attendance.
The return of all students for in-person learning is scheduled for Aug. 17, assuming that trends in the spread of COVID-19 allow. To allow for flexibility, the school board has authorized Superintendent Jim Sutfin to make changes in attendance without a board vote.
Stephanie and Heath Cutler brought their kindergartner and second-grader to Bryan on Monday morning.
Stephanie Cutler said the couple supports Millard's decision to return to school. With only four students in their child's kindergarten classroom on Monday, she expected time for one-on-one instruction.
"It's just a nice, easy way for the teachers to get to know the kids," she said. "It's pretty cool. It's easier for everyone with all the changes going on."
Heath Cutler said the couple advised their children to be sure to keep their masks on and to talk to the teachers if they have any problems with the masks. "We tried to do as much as we could to prepare them," he said.
The couple said they appreciated the fact that their child's kindergarten teacher set up a short Zoom chat with their child prior to the start of the school so that the two of them could get to know one another. The teacher even sent parents a bedtime story to read to their children the night before school started.
"The school district is doing as much as they can to help," Stephanie Cutler said. "They couldn't have the big open house, but they're doing as much as they can."
A number of schools in the Omaha metro area are planning to reopen their school buildings to students this week, with Papillion La Vista on Tuesday, Bennington on Wednesday and Gretna and Bellevue on Thursday. Each of the districts also is offering a fully remote option for students.
The Omaha Public Schools announced Friday that it will start the school year completely remotely because of concern about the coronavirus outbreak in Omaha. The start of OPS's school year was also pushed back to Aug. 18.
