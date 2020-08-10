What it's like going back to school: Millard parents have mixed feelings on first day back

Stephanie Cutler said the couple supports Millard's decision to return to school. With only four students in their child's kindergarten classroom on Monday, she expected time for one-on-one instruction.

"It's just a nice, easy way for the teachers to get to know the kids," she said. "It's pretty cool. It's easier for everyone with all the changes going on."

Heath Cutler said the couple advised their children to be sure to keep their masks on and to talk to the teachers if they have any problems with the masks. "We tried to do as much as we could to prepare them," he said.

The couple said they appreciated the fact that their child's kindergarten teacher set up a short Zoom chat with their child prior to the start of the school so that the two of them could get to know one another. The teacher even sent parents a bedtime story to read to their children the night before school started.

"The school district is doing as much as they can to help," Stephanie Cutler said. "They couldn't have the big open house, but they're doing as much as they can."