What the Fremont schools, among the first to close in U.S., are doing to stay open

She said she doesn’t expect a large gap.

By the time it shut down last spring, the district had taught students all the state standards in preparation for state testing, she said.

“We were at a point of just continuing to enrich and deepen those, but we had to have addressed all of them by that time because we were going to be assessed over them,” she said.

In addition, she said, kids “really do catch right up.”

Fourth grader Jet Wolsleben said she’s happy to be in school. But the masks and distancing are a big change, and her mask falls down sometimes, she said.

“We get to take off our masks at recess. I like that.”

Jeancarlos Magana, another fourth grader, said he’s happy as well, and glad to see friends and teachers.

“Sometimes it gets hard because you want to talk to your friends, but we have to be 6 feet apart,” he said.

Over at Fremont Middle School, students eat lunch at desks spaced apart in long lines inside the gym.

There’s not the usual lively chatter, but some students twist around in their desks to converse with friends.