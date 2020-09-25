What the Fremont schools, among the first to close in U.S., are doing to stay open

Mark Shepard recalls the phone call that shook up his school district.
It was 7:40 a.m., Saturday, March 7.
On the other end was Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Fremont.
“We have a little bit of a problem,” Uhing told the Fremont Public Schools superintendent.
Officials of various local and Nebraska agencies and schools were holding an urgent conference call, and he needed to be on it.
The COVID-19 crisis had arrived in Nebraska, by way of Fremont.
That afternoon, the Fremont Public Schools became the first Nebraska district to announce that it would close because of COVID-19. The March 9 closure, one of the first in the country, even before the Seattle Public Schools, was only supposed to last three days. But the schools would not open again for five months.
Fast forward to today.
Fremont schools are open. Kids are in the buildings. Teachers and staff are pitching in to keep them there — as long as they can.
District officials agreed to allow a World-Herald reporter inside schools to observe what a school day looks like as teachers and students cope with COVID-19.
Fremont’s closure was tied to the state’s first confirmed case of a person with COVID-19. A 36-year-old Omaha woman had the disease. She had played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament a week earlier at the Fremont YMCA.
Little was known about the disease at the time, and fears were running high.
“Basically, what you were seeing on television or online or in the newspaper was what you knew,” Shepard said. “You were seeing New York being overwhelmed. You were seeing Seattle being overwhelmed.”
Shepard joined the conference call with Uhing and a host of local and state government, health and education officials to discuss what came next.
According to Shepard, Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, asked if Shepard would be willing to close the schools.
“I said absolutely,” Shepard said.
It made sense, Shepard said. Students were already scheduled to start spring break the following Thursday and be out through March 22. So students would only lose three days, Monday through Wednesday, he thought. It would buy time, well beyond a 14-day quarantine period and enough to deep-clean schools and prepare for when students returned.
“Little did we know, that within two weeks, three weeks, four weeks out, the entire state would be closed as far as K-12 education goes,” Shepard said.
The Fremont district, like every other Nebraska district, finished the year in remote learning. And officials started laying plans to reopen.
Officials developed options, including a 50-50 plan, full-remote learning and a delayed start, but over the summer they gained confidence that they could open to in-person learning, Shepard said.
People questioned why the district allowed students back for summer weights and conditioning, but Shepard said it was an opportunity to test protocols.
“‘Let’s put our toe in the water and see how this is going to work,” he said.
They took students’ temperatures and put them into smaller groups, and it paid off, he said.
When a student in conditioning tested positive, only two other students had to quarantine.
Confidence grew as Fremont successfully opened up summer school and summer camps, he said.
The new school year started Aug. 11 About 4,100 students are attending school in person and 700 in remote classes.
The district requires masks, though at first Shepard wasn’t a big fan.
“Not because I didn’t think they work. But because I thought all we’d be doing is policing masks. It hasn’t happened. It’s amazing.”
The district uses thermal scanners to take students’ temperatures as they enter schools, an idea borrowed from the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont, where the devices are used to scan arriving workers. Every school has them.
For example, the fifth and sixth graders at the district’s Johnson Crossing Academic Center are checked again for fever before lunch, and then again at 3:30 p.m. if they are participating in after-school activities.
“In the past, parents would give their kid Tylenol, bring that fever down and send them to school,” Principal Brent Harrill said. “Ten-thirty or 11 o’clock that starts wearing off, so we’re scanning them again at lunch. Teachers included.”
At Johnson Crossing, the students start the day assembling in the gymnasium, sitting apart from one another on the floor and bleachers. That way they don’t loiter around lockers.
They wait to be dismissed by row.
“All right, next row, you may go,” a staff member announces.
The kids file out.
Once students vacate the gym, Harrill straps a tank sprayer to his back. He walks the bleachers end to end, spraying them with sanitizer.
Some classes are held in open areas inside the school to enable social distancing. Classes meet outside, too, weather permitting.
On this day, a music teacher took her class outdoors. She played a small xylophone to test kids’ knowledge of the musical scale.
The kids sat in rows of set-up chairs, while she tapped out a pattern of notes — do, re, mi, fa, so, so, so — and teams of students tried to name them.
Receiving a correct answer, she said: “Yaaay, nicely done.”
In a band room, band teacher Jill Murman worked with several students playing trumpet through slit masks that kept their noses covered.
“Ready, go,” she said.
The players delivered a version of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”
At the end of class, students departed, and Murman rapidly circled the room spraying sanitizer on chairs and music stands, and wiping them down.
Doug Sheppard, a Johnson Crossing sixth grade math teacher and Fremont Education Association president, worked on division with his class.
He posed a problem: 196 and eight-tenths divided by 32.
“What’s that first digit going to be?” he asked as the kids mulled it over.
Sheppard walked the room, peering over shoulders, checking the work.
Sheppard said he believes the district is doing as much as it can to keep staff and students safe.
“I ask my kids almost every day, ‘How do you feel? Do you feel safe? Do you feel like this is the place where you should be?’ And 99% of them say, ‘Yes, I love being here.’ They want to be in school.”
Sheppard said students needed to be back in school for academics but also their social well-being.
Johnson Crossing fifth grade teacher Tammy Rensch said she was “super hesitant” to return in person.
Now she has “no worries,” she said.
“This is where we need to be,” she said.
She wipes down the surfaces in her classroom every hour when they switch students.
“The students are doing a great job; they want to be here,” she said.
At Linden Elementary, serving prekindergarten through fourth grade students, Principal Diane Beninato told her staff the year could be defined by “the restrictions or the possibilities.”
They needed to be problem-solvers, she said.
For first grade teacher Angie Willnerd, that meant figuring out how to teach reading with her already soft voice muffled behind a mask.
The solution: ordering a microphone with amplifier and battery pack from Amazon.
Wearing it makes her look “like a rock star,” she said.
But it was necessary in order to teach phonics and phonemic awareness, which involves sounding out letters and letter combinations, she said.
On this day, wearing a leopard pattern mask, she guided students through reading the words “led” and “yet.”
“Everybody put your finger underneath the letter L,” she said. “What sounds does it make?”
She said the kids do well with the masks.
“We take our mask breaks sometimes,” she said. “They like to take them off, but sometimes they even forget to take them off. I think they’re just so used to keeping them on.”
She hopes the district won’t have to revert to remote teaching again.
Her principal, Beninato, said the district has begun testing that will reveal how much learning was lost by going remote last spring.
She said she doesn’t expect a large gap.
By the time it shut down last spring, the district had taught students all the state standards in preparation for state testing, she said.
“We were at a point of just continuing to enrich and deepen those, but we had to have addressed all of them by that time because we were going to be assessed over them,” she said.
In addition, she said, kids “really do catch right up.”
Fourth grader Jet Wolsleben said she’s happy to be in school. But the masks and distancing are a big change, and her mask falls down sometimes, she said.
“We get to take off our masks at recess. I like that.”
Jeancarlos Magana, another fourth grader, said he’s happy as well, and glad to see friends and teachers.
“Sometimes it gets hard because you want to talk to your friends, but we have to be 6 feet apart,” he said.
Over at Fremont Middle School, students eat lunch at desks spaced apart in long lines inside the gym.
There’s not the usual lively chatter, but some students twist around in their desks to converse with friends.
When one group of students clears out, a cleaning crew of adults jumps into action. One person sprays the desks with sanitizer, while several others follow briskly behind wiping them. In a few minutes, the job is done.
As of Thursday, the district had not experienced any COVID-19 spread within the schools since reopening, Shepard said.
Because of what the community experienced back in March, each step on the road back has been very intentional, he said.
Uhing, the Health Department executive director, said the thing that worries her most is the possibility of a surge in cases, and not having the medical capacity to handle them, particularly involving children.
She said masking has been the key to avoiding spread in schools. She doesn’t see masks going away anytime soon, even as hopes rise for a vaccine.
“I would say, for the rest of this school year, I would probably plan on masking through next May, for sure,” she said.
“We have a fall and a winter to get through, and we haven’t necessarily seen that before.”
