Why coronavirus hasn't damaged enrollment at University of Nebraska as some feared

A drop in international students pulled down overall enrollment numbers Tuesday for the University of Nebraska system in what otherwise would have been an excellent report.

As it was, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported declines in students from other countries and therefore fairly small slumps in overall enrollment.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha and the NU Medical Center in Omaha did well, with increases in overall enrollment of 4.9% and 4.7% respectively.

The plummeting number of international students was considered likely nationwide because of trade and political tensions with China, and travel restrictions because of the global coronavirus pandemic. China has been the biggest provider of international students to American universities.

NU, with campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis, generally heralded the overall numbers Tuesday, saying strategies it implemented in this coronavirus-burdened period worked well. In the spring, for instance, the system announced the Nebraska Promise, which guaranteed free tuition for Nebraska families making less than $60,000.

The system also froze tuition for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Rates for this fall had already been set by the NU Board of Regents.