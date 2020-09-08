Why coronavirus hasn't severely damaged enrollment in the NU system as some feared

In announcing its enrollment numbers Tuesday, NU highlighted increases in first-generation students at UNO; the 20th straight record enrollment at UNMC; growth at UNL in minority and first-generation students; strong increases at UNK in students from Colorado and Kansas, states targeted in a UNK tuition discount program.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a heart surgeon who now leads UNO and UNMC, said his institutions “have been laser-focused on all things access and affordability” and applauded those who have helped with recruitment.

“As I like to say to my team, we are all enrollment officers, myself included,” Gold said Tuesday afternoon.

UNO said its enrollment is its highest since 1992. Sacha Kopp, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said through a press release: “As institutions around the nation attempt to hold the line, we fully intend to grow our way through these challenges and create new opportunities to learn, teach, work and grow.”

Students across the nation had to go home in the spring and finish that term online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many administrators have said students didn’t like that and preferred an on-campus college experience, so colleges did their best to open their campuses this fall.