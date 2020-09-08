Why coronavirus hasn't severely damaged enrollment in the NU system as some feared

A decrease in the number of international students pulled down overall enrollment numbers for the University of Nebraska system in what otherwise would have been an excellent report.
As it was, in a report released Tuesday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney showed declines in students from other countries and therefore fairly small slumps in overall enrollment.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha and the NU Medical Center in Omaha did well, with increases in overall enrollment of 4.9% and 4.7% respectively.
The plummeting number of international students was considered likely nationwide because of trade and political tensions with China, and travel restrictions because of the global coronavirus pandemic. China has been the biggest provider of international students to American universities.
NU, with campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis, generally heralded the overall numbers Tuesday, saying strategies it implemented in this coronavirus-burdened period worked well. In the spring, for instance, the system announced the Nebraska Promise, which guaranteed free tuition for Nebraska families making less than $60,000.
The system also froze tuition for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Rates for this fall had already been set by the NU Board of Regents.
NU President Ted Carter, who took over the top job this year, said through a press release: “Our goal was to provide as much hope and predictability as possible, so that students and families can continue to realize the incredible value of a University of Nebraska education. Our commitment has paid off.”
Some administrators feared that the coronavirus pandemic would create so much uncertainty that students would sit out the next two semesters, taking what experts call a “gap year.” They also expressed concern that the number of students from China, India and many other countries would drop.
The first concern didn’t appear to plague NU, but the second worry came to fruition for the NU system, which reported about a 15% drop in international students. At UNL, international student numbers dropped by 471. If those numbers had stayed at the 2019 level of 2,560, overall enrollment at UNL would have been up slightly.
At UNK, the number of students from other nations declined from 352 in 2019 to 253 this fall. If not for that, UNK would have had an increase in overall enrollment.
In announcing its enrollment numbers Tuesday, NU highlighted increases in first-generation students at UNO; the 20th straight record enrollment at UNMC; growth at UNL in minority and first-generation students; strong increases at UNK in students from Colorado and Kansas, states targeted in a UNK tuition discount program.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a heart surgeon who now leads UNO and UNMC, said his institutions “have been laser-focused on all things access and affordability” and applauded those who have helped with recruitment.
“As I like to say to my team, we are all enrollment officers, myself included,” Gold said Tuesday afternoon.
UNO said its enrollment is its highest since 1992. Sacha Kopp, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said through a press release: “As institutions around the nation attempt to hold the line, we fully intend to grow our way through these challenges and create new opportunities to learn, teach, work and grow.”
Students across the nation had to go home in the spring and finish that term online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many administrators have said students didn’t like that and preferred an on-campus college experience, so colleges did their best to open their campuses this fall.
The NU system as a whole, including the two-year Nebraska Center for Technical Agriculture, increased in total enrollment by 1%, from 51,208 to 51,703.Our best staff photos from September
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.