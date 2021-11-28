Why is 'equity' radioactive? Nebraska educators pushing for it, but critics pushing back

“You have a very small number of racists who get a lot of air time,” she said.

She said that’s undermining trust in the education system.

She said equity is about bridging the gaps in opportunity so young people can have access to a quality education.

Equity in Nebraska could mean, for example, making investments in broadband delivery to serve rural White students, she said.

Or it may be equitable to eliminate a prerequisite for an AP or International Baccalaureate course if the student came from a school with low resources where the prerequisite wasn’t offered, she said.

Jonathan Butcher, a Will Skillman Fellow in Education at the Heritage Foundation, said equity, just like diversity and inclusion, is not a bad word on its own.

The problem, he said, is it’s been redefined.

The concept of “equality under the law” has been twisted into “equity according to policy,” he said.

“Equity according to policy means government creates the same outcomes for everyone,” he said.

That gives rise to concerns about lowering expectations, he said.