Why were Nebraska's sex-ed standards halted? Emails offer behind-the-scenes look

"These standards have led us to ask ourselves if the western half of the state is getting fair representation in the department of education," the writer said. "What can be done so that future such committees that develop standards have a better representation of the culture and values of the majority of Nebraska?"

With statewide health standards postponed indefinitely, schools will continue to write their own.

Blomstedt said the department "absolutely" could have done some things differently to ensure a fair process.

He said the public had ample chance to weigh in once it was released, and it did.

"The process worked at least on that front, but it didn't work to actually arrive at a set of standards that people could accept across the state, necessarily," he said. "That's kind of the next step, we have to examine that, with a better approach to going forward."

On Friday, several members of the state education board indicated they want the board to conduct a review of the process.

Omaha board member Jacquelyn Morrison said the department needs a process that's written and transparent — and works.