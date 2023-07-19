In less than one month, Gretna Public Schools will be splitting its identity in two.

The district will be welcoming its second high school on Aug. 10. While roughly 1,200 students will remain the Dragons at Gretna High, 750 others will become the Griffins at Gretna East.

The opening of the new school breaks Gretna's longtime tradition of having a singular team in the town of roughly 5,000 people — and a broader school district that encompasses more than 30,000 residents.

Travis Lightle, Gretna's interim superintendent, said the district and school board are committed to still being one community.

"Last year, whether you went to Gretna Elementary, Harvest Hills Elementary, Aspen Creek, Gretna High, everybody was a Dragon. Every elementary had the same mascot. Everybody grew up Dragons," Lightle said. "There will be some natural rivalries, but we all need to understand we are all still part of Gretna Public Schools."

Gretna had become by far the largest school district in Nebraska — public or private — with only one high school, thanks to its rapid growth in booming Sarpy County. In 2000, the district's K-12 enrollment was 1,358. In the 2022-23 school year, it was over 6,500.

The second high school transitioned from an idea to reality in 2020, when residents approved a $258 million bond issue that funded the roughly $120 million building.

The two-level high school rises on a hill west of 180th Street and north of Nebraska Highway 370.

It has a gold, silver and black color scheme that can be seen throughout the building. Lightle said the "Gretna gold" is also at Gretna High and other schools to help keep unity.

The building has sleek black and light wood walls. New logo designs decorate the halls, along with bright lighting and wide, open common spaces.

Gretna East has its own black box theater, auditorium and two-level gym. The school surrounds a lush, green courtyard that features long concrete benches where students can both relax and have classes.

It has synthetic turf baseball, softball, soccer and football fields, along with tennis courts. The district also paid $9.3 million to build a pool at Gretna Crossing Park, which will be open for the swim teams. Lightle said students previously had to use pools in nearby places like the YMCA.

The shiny sports facilities raises a big question: how will a second high school impact the district's athletics?

While Gretna High will remain Class A, Gretna East will be a Class B school because of its enrollment, Lightle said.

"(The NSAA) only counts (grades) nine to 11. So even if we have 1,000 students here (in 2024-25), NSAA-wise, you're only counting the three grades, which would be closer to 750," Lightle said. "Whether we opt up or not is a conversation for a later date. With NSAA, we wouldn't qualify for Class A — yet."

Gretna East, part of the Omaha Metro Conference, will have freshman, junior varsity and varsity sports.

"So far, from what I've heard, they've underestimated the participation," Lightle said. "We have had to order more supplies, more uniforms, more shoulder pads, just with the excitement. And we are actually having that at Gretna High School too. When kids see opportunities, they want to be involved. Knowing our participation is up in both high schools is great to hear."

While the building has a capacity for 1,600 students, only around 750 freshmen, sophomores and juniors will be in the school this fall. Seniors will join in the 2024-25 school year.

Students are being split up between the two high schools based on their home addresses and the district's attendance boundaries.

Lightle said both Gretna East and Gretna High will eventually have have roughly 1,000 students in the near future.

The public will be able to tour the new high school during an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 28, during Gretna Days.

"I think you'll walk around and you'll find it is a beautiful space. I think people will be happy. We are always amazed and very happy with the community support. They voted for this, we showed them what they would get and I think when they walk in, they probably even got a little bit more than they expected for the money."

