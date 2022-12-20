With a possible blizzard looming, some Omaha-area schools cancel classes, start winter break early

With a possible blizzard in the forecast, several metro-Omaha schools are starting winter break early as a precaution.

The dominoes started to fall late Tuesday as ice crept into the forecast and predictions of a major winter storm held firm.

"We were getting out at noon" on Wednesday, said Bennington Superintendent Terry Haack. "But sending kids, particularly young drivers, out right at the announcement of a winter storm warning that sounds like it's going to be issued right at noon was a determining factor."

Fortunately, he said, students at the high school finished up their finals Tuesday.

The Ralston Public Schools had moved their last day of school from Thursday to Wednesday in anticipation of the storm. But by Tuesday afternoon, the district had canceled classes for Wednesday, as well.

The Bellevue Public Schools had scheduled a half day of classes Wednesday as well, but late Tuesday announced they would give students and teachers the day off. Spokeswoman Amanda Oliver said their decision was made in consultation with officials at Offutt Air Force Base.

The Elkhorn, Westside and Gretna districts also called off Wednesday classes.

Earlier in the week, officials in the Lincoln Public Schools asked school administrators and teachers to adjust schedules for finals, tests and projects in case the storm would live up to its billing. They indicated they are monitoring the situation and may close schools Thursday. That decision could be made Wednesday or early Thursday morning, they said.

"Weather in Nebraska is unpredictable and can change in an instant," they said in a notice to the Lincoln community. "There are times when the weather forecasts do not materialize."

The National Weather Service in Omaha is forecasting a powerful winter storm to spread across the area starting Wednesday.

The worst combination of wind, snow and cold is forecast to occur from Wednesday night through the day Thursday, the weather service reported.

The storm could bring wind chills of 30 below to 50 below zero, several inches of snow, wind gusts to 50 mph and the potential for blizzard conditions, the service reported Tuesday.

Travel will become very difficult if not impossible across the region, it said.

Winter break began Monday for the Omaha Public Schools and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools — their last school day was last Friday. Tuesday was the last school day in the Millard Public Schools and the Springfield Platteview Community Schools. The semester ended Tuesday in the Douglas County West Community Schools.

Photos: Winter weather blankets the Omaha area before Christmas