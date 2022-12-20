With a possible blizzard looming, some Omaha-area schools to start winter break early

With a possible blizzard in the forecast, a couple of metro-Omaha schools are starting winter break early as a precaution.

The Ralston Public Schools moved their last day of school from Thursday to Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.

"Folks are adjusting and working through it," spokesman Jim Frederick said.

Officials at Mount Michael Benedictine School did the same.

Mount Michael had originally scheduled some final exams for Thursday. Instead, those exams were moved up, so kids could be released for winter break a day early.

Most public and Catholic schools in the metro area didn't need to alter schedules to avoid the storm, however. Their students are either already on break or are scheduled to be dismissed for break on Wednesday, before the worst of the storm is expected to arrive.

​Officials in the Lincoln Public Schools asked school administrators and teachers to adjust schedules for finals, tests and projects in case the storm lives up to its billing. They indicated they are monitoring the situation and may close schools Thursday. That decision could be made Wednesday or early Thursday morning, they said.

"Weather in Nebraska is unpredictable and can change in an instant," they said in a notice to the Lincoln community. "There are times when the weather forecasts do not materialize."

The National Weather Service in Omaha is forecasting a powerful winter storm to spread across the area starting Wednesday.

The worst combination of wind, snow and cold is forecast to occur from Wednesday night through the day Thursday, the weather service reported.

The storm could bring wind chills of 30 below to 50 below zero, several inches of snow, wind gusts to 50 mph and the potential for blizzard conditions, the service reported Tuesday.

Travel will become very difficult if not impossible across the region, it said.

Winter break began Monday for the Omaha Public Schools and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools — their last school day was last Friday. Tuesday was the last school day in the Millard Public Schools and the Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

Several districts were scheduled to hold their last day Wednesday, among them Elkhorn, Westside, Gretna, Bennington and Bellevue.

The semester ended Tuesday in the Douglas County West Community Schools.

Spokespersons for several of the districts said they would continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments if necessary.

Photos: Winter weather blankets the Omaha area before Christmas