With Rubik's Cube art and drones, OPS offers engaging summer school lessons

Outside, it was a blazing 95-degree day. The calendar might have said June, but on a recent afternoon, McMillan Magnet Center was a bustling place.
Inside one classroom, middle school students were coding small robots to run across formations drawn on paper. In another classroom, students were drawing and writing comic strips.
Inside the gym, students were racing after a soccer ball rolling quickly across the basketball court.
And outside, rain hadn’t yet washed away the drawings of stained glass windows students had made using sidewalk chalk — a math lesson in parallel lines.
About 140 middle schoolers at McMillan have spent the month of June attending classes such as math, Language Arts, STEM and an enrichment course.
“I’m enjoying it,” said student Cara Travis. “It’s fun. I get to be social and there’s lots of cool activities for us to do.”
The first month of expanded summer school is coming to an end for Omaha Public Schools students and staff. Called Next Level Learning, the work this summer is the first step in a multipart plan to help students catch up on learning lost to COVID-19.
Sessions are offered in June and July for elementary, middle and high school students. With an exception at the elementary level, students can customize what works for them by either attending in the morning, afternoon or all day and in June, July or both. At McMillan, most students attend all day.
Initially, the sessions were open to every student in the district, but in May, the district announced sessions for elementary students would be scaled back in July.
Approximately 8,600 elementary students had signed up to attend summer school in June and July. Citing “staffing challenges,” the district scaled that back to 12 sites in July for approximately 2,160 students.
The students were selected based on need as determined by academic data, according to OPS.
Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, which represents OPS teachers, previously told The World-Herald that the district needed to offer teachers more incentive, such as an increased hourly wage, to teach summer school this year. He said teachers were exhausted after teaching through the pandemic.
For OPS students and teachers, the pandemic meant starting the school year remotely. In October, students were back in school part time, and in February, the district offered full in-person learning.
This summer, Next Level Learning also is giving high school students an opportunity to make some money. The district hired 156 student interns to work at 43 of the district’s elementary schools, according to information from the district.
The high school students are in classrooms with teachers who mentor them. The older students work with the younger students in small groups on reading, writing and math.
In addition to earning $10 an hour, the high school students have an opportunity to earn dual credit through Metropolitan Community College for the work.
Travis, who will be an eighth grader at McMillan in the fall, said that during the school year, she ran into some technical problems with remote learning such as trying to turn in her assignments only to discover the turn-in button wouldn’t work.
She returned to in-person lessons around Christmas and didn’t want to do summer school at first. She said she’s a very social person and enjoys being around other people, so that helped convince her to give it a try.
“And my mom thought it would be a good idea for me to come because we were home for a very long time because of the pandemic,” Travis said.
Travis’ favorite part of summer school so far has been flying drones in her STEM class. This week, she said, the class will be racing the drones through an obstacle course.
“I would probably say I’m the best person in my class,” Travis said of her drone skills.
Rebecca Chambers-Kable, the Next Level Learning administrator at McMillan, said some parents wanted their children in summer school because they were concerned about academics. Other parents just wanted to give their students a chance to be social after pandemic isolation.
“It’s been a year, right? It’s been a year for teachers. It’s been a year for our families,” Chambers-Kable said.
In traditional summer school, academics is a big focus. And while that’s still the case this summer, afternoons include enrichment and hands-on activities that are just fun.
“It’s nice to just be a kid right now,” Chambers-Kable said. “And not worry about all the crazy that we went through last school year.”
Students have learned how to fix bicycles, how honey is made and how to play tennis. They have explored the world of e-sports and made a portrait of baseball legend Jackie Robinson out of 225 Rubik’s Cubes.
Math teacher Benjamin Carder was behind the Rubik’s Cubes art. It was part of his enrichment class in which students have done a lot of logic-based thinking. One student solved about 150 Rubik’s Cubes on her own to fit into the portrait.
In his math class, Carder’s students have done a lot of hands-on activities that were difficult to do when some of the students were learning remotely. This summer, students have studied ratios by mixing food coloring together to get specific colors.
“I think kids get intimidated when they see just all the numbers, and they don’t know where to begin,” Carder said. “When you set it up through a project and give them a chance to kind of see and move and manipulate the materials and work through things like that, they’re much more excited.”
Some students at McMillan opted to attend only the June session of summer school. Other students will begin attending summer lessons for the first time next month.
Chambers-Kable said that throughout the school year, district officials had been monitoring test scores and assessments to better understand where students were academically. The lessons from Next Level Learning may extend beyond what can be seen on paper.
“We’re going to know so much more now going into the fall,” Chambers-Kable said. “Sure, we’ve got the data and the assessment scores and stuff like that, but knowing where kids’ heads are at right now and what they need to be successful — that’s going to help a lot.”
