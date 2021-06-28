With Rubik's Cube art and drones, OPS offers engaging summer school lessons

“It’s been a year, right? It’s been a year for teachers. It’s been a year for our families,” Chambers-Kable said.

In traditional summer school, academics is a big focus. And while that’s still the case this summer, afternoons include enrichment and hands-on activities that are just fun.

“It’s nice to just be a kid right now,” Chambers-Kable said. “And not worry about all the crazy that we went through last school year.”

Students have learned how to fix bicycles, how honey is made and how to play tennis. They have explored the world of e-sports and made a portrait of baseball legend Jackie Robinson out of 225 Rubik’s Cubes.

Math teacher Benjamin Carder was behind the Rubik’s Cubes art. It was part of his enrichment class in which students have done a lot of logic-based thinking. One student solved about 150 Rubik’s Cubes on her own to fit into the portrait.

In his math class, Carder’s students have done a lot of hands-on activities that were difficult to do when some of the students were learning remotely. This summer, students have studied ratios by mixing food coloring together to get specific colors.