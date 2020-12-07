With shortened semester, some college students have found the right tonic — a coffee course

“As haggard as we all felt by the end of the semester ... the compressed schedule worked really well,” he said. He said he will use the down time for research and to work on his spring courses.

Sherri Hughes, assistant vice president for professional learning at the American Council on Education, said many already were coping with the stress induced by the virus.

Students and faculty members fretted about family members, suffered isolation as they squirreled themselves away, dealt with technology for teaching and learning, or had children to be home-schooled because of the pandemic.

They had “a collective sense that we’re all in this together,” Hughes said. “Our sense is that folks (were) ... really putting their shoulder to the wheel.”

Hastings College chose not to shorten the term and will hold the final 2½ weeks online for many students. Barbara Sunderman, Hastings’ vice president for academic affairs, said her institution believed students and faculty members needed some breaks in the fall.

Condensing the semester was considered and rejected. “It was on the table,” Sunderman said. “I don’t fault anybody for their decision-making in this pandemic. ... I think everyone knows their own population and their own circumstances on their own campuses.”