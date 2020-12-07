With shortened semester, some college students have found the right tonic — a coffee course

During this weird period of pandemic, University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior Katie Nothhorn had a chance to learn about her new passion — coffee.
With an overseas trip canceled several months ago because of coronavirus and completion of her international studies minor in jeopardy, an unusual class about coffee in an unusual year at UNL proved the right tonic for Nothhorn.
By taking a three-week course called “Around the World with Coffee,” she intends to slake her curiosity about coffee, collect enough credit hours to finish her minor and graduate in May.
“I’m excited for it,” Nothhorn said of the coffee class, which started last week. Last Friday the class included an Ethiopian coffee ceremony, a celebration of coffee and community. “I’m really glad I took the opportunity because this class is really interesting,” Nothhorn said.
A fall semester ridden with concern about the coronavirus pandemic challenged many colleges to come up with novel ways to complete the semester without having students travel back and forth from campus to their hometowns during breaks. Some let students go home for Thanksgiving and take finals at home online.
Some, such as UNL, Creighton University, Nebraska’s three state colleges and Northern Iowa, resolved to finish the semester early, which presented a new set of problems.
Could the institutions pack enough hours and days in to complete a semester? Could they do it without exhausting students and professors? What could they do with the time between Thanksgiving break and next semester?
“Everybody’s worn out,” said Judy Walker, UNL’s associate vice chancellor for faculty and academic affairs. “But it’s what we needed to do.”
The fall-semester calendar at UNL called for classes on Labor Day, no two-day fall break and the semester ending right before Thanksgiving Day. A typical semester at UNL covers 74 days, excluding finals week. The fall semester that just ended included 70 days.
Walker said the schedule involved enough seat time, or contact time, to satisfy the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits UNL and other institutions in 19 states.
“We got through the semester. We did it,” Walker said. “It was tiring, and it was hard, and if it was not for the pandemic, I would not want this calendar.”
At Creighton, the semester started on Aug. 17 and final tests ended Nov. 25. Spokeswoman Cindy Workman said the schedule included 14½ weeks of classes and testing compared with the typical 15 weeks. Creighton didn’t hold its standard fall break, and, unlike a typical fall semester, finished before Thanksgiving.
Both UNL and Creighton have planned more compact schedules in the spring, too.
Trent Pearce, a Creighton junior from Omaha, called fall semester “more of a grind” than usual. Professors generally were open to extending deadlines for papers by a week or so, Pearce said.
“I think it was a good solution,” Pearce said. One of his Creighton friends, junior Tristan Kelly of Minneapolis, said the semester became stressful toward the end.
“You just needed to have good time-management skills in order to deal with the stress,” Kelly said. “For me it only created a little bit more stress. But for some students, it created a lot more.”
Debbie Minter, an associate professor of English at UNL, called shortening the semester “a necessity” in coping with the coronavirus. “So I’m glad we did it from that standpoint,” Minter said. “Educationally, I think that’s hard.”
Added to the stress was the fact that some students took classes online and others took them in person, creating a sensation of multitasking and overload for professors, Minter said.
Students and faculty members were drained by the end of the semester, she said. “People worked really hard.”
David Dobberpuhl, an associate professor of chemistry at Creighton, agreed that using “multiple delivery modes” for classes proved challenging. Some students took the courses online, some in person, and Dobberpuhl also recorded some lecture material for students to review later.
“As haggard as we all felt by the end of the semester ... the compressed schedule worked really well,” he said. He said he will use the down time for research and to work on his spring courses.
Sherri Hughes, assistant vice president for professional learning at the American Council on Education, said many already were coping with the stress induced by the virus.
Students and faculty members fretted about family members, suffered isolation as they squirreled themselves away, dealt with technology for teaching and learning, or had children to be home-schooled because of the pandemic.
They had “a collective sense that we’re all in this together,” Hughes said. “Our sense is that folks (were) ... really putting their shoulder to the wheel.”
Hastings College chose not to shorten the term and will hold the final 2½ weeks online for many students. Barbara Sunderman, Hastings’ vice president for academic affairs, said her institution believed students and faculty members needed some breaks in the fall.
Condensing the semester was considered and rejected. “It was on the table,” Sunderman said. “I don’t fault anybody for their decision-making in this pandemic. ... I think everyone knows their own population and their own circumstances on their own campuses.”
Finals week at UNL started on a Saturday and continued through a Wednesday, and included a Sunday for test-taking. Walker said wrapping up Thanksgiving week proved wise, especially because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Roni Miller, head of UNL’s student government, said she supported the condensed semester initially and still believes it was the right call.
“But I also recognize that having a shortened semester with no breaks was hard on everybody,” said Miller, a senior from Crete, Nebraska. “It felt like you were go-go-go the entire time.”
UNL finished fall semester on Nov. 25, which left a chasm of about 8½ weeks before spring semester starts. UNL chose to offer two short terms of three weeks each in December and January. Professors were invited to submit proposals for classes.
Nebraska’s state colleges in Wayne, Peru and Chadron also offered a voluntary three-week December term.
Amy Struthers, UNL’s experiential learning coordinator, said she received 101 proposals. Participation is voluntary for students and professors.
Professors are holding 60 classes in the first set of three-week terms, mostly through Zoom technology. They range from classes about pandemics to sitcoms to baking to bullying.
Struthers said students could pursue interests, add credit hours, complete minors and explore new subjects.
Yalem Teshome, a UNL professor of practice in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, saw her coffee class as a chance to expose students to the history and economics of coffee around the world. Teshome is a native of Ethiopia, the place where coffee originated.
She hoped for 20 students, but many more wanted to take it. So she is offering a class for 28 in the first three-week term and a class for 25 in the second. The class includes lectures, guest speakers, reading and writing assignments, and online group activities.
Teshome held the Ethiopian coffee ceremony last week from Tiru Ethiopian Restaurant in Lincoln. And students like Katie Nothhorn, who blamed and credited her sister Karly for getting her into coffee, learned there’s more to coffee than meets the tongue.
