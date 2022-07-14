YMCA partners with new OPS high school to open shared facility near 156th and Ida

What do you get when you combine a YMCA with a high school?

Omaha is about to find out.

On Thursday, Omaha Public Schools and YMCA officials celebrated the opening of a full-service YMCA connected to the new Westview High School near 156th and Ida Streets. OPS officials hope that incoming students will benefit from the easy access to a gym and potential employment opportunities as the project gets off the ground.

The facility will have areas that are exclusive to YMCA members and areas that are shared between students and patrons. YMCA patrons and students will not occupy spaces at the same time, and the YMCA will have a separate entrance so that patrons cannot access the school building.

Shared spaces include an indoor pool with eight lap lanes and two diving boards, an auxiliary gym, a wrestling room, weight room and dance and aerobics studio. Students will not have access to the sauna and steam room or the main wellness center with cardio and weight equipment.

Though this is the first YMCA school partnership to open in Omaha, other Nebraska schools have adopted similar models. Two middle schools in Lincoln share space with a local YMCA, and a smaller "express" YMCA location will open next month on the same campus as Buena Vista High School in South Omaha.

"Opening a new YMCA is always exciting, but we're especially proud of our recent projects with OPS," said YMCA of Greater Omaha CEO Rebecca Deterding. "This arrangement has been years in the making, and we are so excited to see our plans become a reality."

OPS and the YMCA entered into a tentative partnership in February 2018, and the school board officially approved a 50-year agreement with the YMCA in early 2020.

The facility will open to the public Monday, and a full slate of group fitness classes including cycling, yoga and aquatics already are on the schedule. Swim lessons for kids will begin in late September.