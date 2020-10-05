'You are so brave': OPS elementary and middle school students head back for in-person lessons

Masks on their faces and backpacks on their shoulders, students walked through the doors of Springville Elementary School on Monday for the first time since March.
Parents had to say goodbye from outside the school, 7400 N. 60th St. They gave kisses through masks and last-minute hugs and snapped photos as their children walked toward the school doors.
Monday was the first day back for elementary and middle school students in the Omaha Public Schools, the state's largest school district.
The schools are opening under the district’s Family 3/2 Model, which calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which will attend school in person part of the week. Students also have the option to continue remote learning for the rest of the first semester.
About 165 students were expected at Springville for the first day of in-person lessons.
Some Springville students walked confidently into school. Others nervously glanced back at their parents as Springville staff swooped in to offer words of encouragement and a gloved hand to hold.
"You are so brave," a staff member told one student.
Access to school buildings is limited, so the district provided video that shows students walking far apart in hallways, waiting their turns to enter classrooms and getting squirts of hand sanitizer before they sit down at desks.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said Monday outside Springville that it was the 215th day since elementary school students have attended classes in person.
"And this is a much-needed step towards helping our community adjust to our new normal, and we’re excited that the kids are back — and more importantly, that they’re here to learn in person," Logan said.
Hours into the students' first day, scientists and physicians from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine issued a statement that said the state is "entering a dangerous period" in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our daily counts of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are now equal to our May peak and rising rapidly," the statement said. "However, we continue to relax social distancing measures and fully open schools, all while cooler weather begins to drive activities indoors and the annual flu season looms."
The Douglas County Health Department risk dial was at 3.1 on Saturday, indicating high risk of COVID-19 spread. On Aug. 8, the weekend before OPS originally was supposed to reopen, the dial was at 2.6.
At that time, 12.9 percent of the Douglas County COVID-19 cases were in the 0-19 age group. As of Saturday, that measure was at 13.2 percent.
When asked Monday about COVID-19 case numbers, Logan said "that is certainly something we're watching."
"We’re monitoring our own cases," she said. "I think that our testing that we did helps us understand what we have going on in our schools and is a really good reference point that’s more specific to our schools and what’s going on there.”
COVID-19 testing is required for all district personnel — everyone from bus drivers to teachers to Logan herself. OPS officials said that during the first round of testing, 14 cases were identified through 3,414 employee tests.
The results from the second round of testing are not yet compiled and will be available at a later date, a district spokesman said.
Logan said the district continues to work with local health experts, who will help OPS officials make decisions. They will be looking for spread inside schools, the number of new cases, the number of people in quarantine and other data points.
"It's all COVID all the time, I'm sad to say," Logan said.
OPS has planned a phased approach to returning students to in-person lessons. After Monday’s start for the younger students, high school students are scheduled to return Oct. 19.
Parent Alexis Resendiz escorted her two boys, first grader Mauricio and kindergartner Giovanni, to the bus stop at the Village Gate Apartments near 41st and D Streets for their trip to Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School, 5050 S. 51st St.
How did she feel sending them off?
"Kind of nervous," she said, "but they're happy ... They just don't want to wear the mask."
Mauricio, who wore a Yoda backpack, said he was feeling good about going to school and looking forward to playing with toys. Giovanni, a Mario backpack strapped over his shoulders, said he was feeling happy.
Another Ashland Park-Robbins parent, Macy Harper, brought Don Harper Jr. to the bus stop and made sure he boarded safely.
She said Don had attended preschool, so he knows what regular in-person school is like. She said he is excited to go back for kindergarten and had cried when she told him OPS was starting the year remotely.
"The iPad is not school, it's an iPad," she said.
World-Herald staff member Joe Dejka contributed to this report.
