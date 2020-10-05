'You are so brave': OPS elementary and middle school students head back for in-person lessons

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We’re monitoring our own cases," she said. "I think that our testing that we did helps us understand what we have going on in our schools and is a really good reference point that’s more specific to our schools and what’s going on there.”

COVID-19 testing is required for all district personnel — everyone from bus drivers to teachers to Logan herself. OPS officials said that during the first round of testing, 14 cases were identified through 3,414 employee tests.

The results from the second round of testing are not yet compiled and will be available at a later date, a district spokesman said.

Logan said the district continues to work with local health experts, who will help OPS officials make decisions. They will be looking for spread inside schools, the number of new cases, the number of people in quarantine and other data points.

"It's all COVID all the time, I'm sad to say," Logan said.

OPS has planned a phased approach to returning students to in-person lessons. After Monday’s start for the younger students, high school students are scheduled to return Oct. 19.