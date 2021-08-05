Young people rally in Omaha for 'inclusive' health standards

Those concerns inspired a group of young people to meet Thursday at Stinson Park, where they called for “comprehensive and inclusive” statewide standards.

“With this second draft, many students will be left behind,” said Jamie Gould, a researcher with the Adolescent Health Project, which is an initiative of the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

“Opponents peddling bigotry and misinformation have been allowed to dominate this conversation, but we are here today to make ourselves heard,” she said. “We are here tonight to tell our leaders that we want comprehensive and inclusive health education. We are listening, and we need them to show up for all of us.”

The Adolescent Health Project researchers are teens and young adults who collect data from other young people. For the 2021 research project, the group surveyed 204 students ages 15 to 19 across Nebraska.

Of the students surveyed, 62.3% received sex education in high school. The survey also showed that factors such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender had an effect on students’ education, Gould said.

“These new proposed standards have basically told us that unless you are a straight, cis, white man that you are alone. And we will not stand for that,” she said.