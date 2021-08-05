Young people rally in Omaha for 'inclusive' health standards

When the Nebraska State Board of Education meets Friday to discuss the second draft of the proposed health education standards, it may be met with more young people demanding inclusive and comprehensive health education.
Up until now, the conversation has been dominated by opponents who have argued that the proposed standards would sexualize children and take away parents’ rights to teach their children about sex.
Unlike for core subjects, Nebraska does not have a statewide standard for health education, and discretion rests with schools. If the state board ultimately adopts the standards, school districts would not be required to adopt them.
The initial draft of the standards, made public in March, sparked vocal backlash from opponents, including Gov. Pete Ricketts. A revised draft, which removed many of the sex-education references, was released July 28.
While the changes assuaged some concerns of opponents, supporters of the original draft said the changes could be harmful.
Those concerns inspired a group of young people to meet Thursday at Stinson Park, where they called for “comprehensive and inclusive” statewide standards.
“With this second draft, many students will be left behind,” said Jamie Gould, a researcher with the Adolescent Health Project, which is an initiative of the Women’s Fund of Omaha.
“Opponents peddling bigotry and misinformation have been allowed to dominate this conversation, but we are here today to make ourselves heard,” she said. “We are here tonight to tell our leaders that we want comprehensive and inclusive health education. We are listening, and we need them to show up for all of us.”
The Adolescent Health Project researchers are teens and young adults who collect data from other young people. For the 2021 research project, the group surveyed 204 students ages 15 to 19 across Nebraska.
Of the students surveyed, 62.3% received sex education in high school. The survey also showed that factors such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender had an effect on students’ education, Gould said.
“These new proposed standards have basically told us that unless you are a straight, cis, white man that you are alone. And we will not stand for that,” she said.
Mar Lee, community organizer for OutNebraska, said the information they received in the public school system was not enough for youth to thrive and succeed.
“I didn’t know that I was transgender until I was a freshman in college because I didn’t have the language to describe who I was,” Lee said. “Because of that, my mental health — and the mental health of many transgender and nonbinary youth — struggled severely.”
Lee said the decision to remove gender identity and sexual orientation from the standards takes away students’ opportunity to learn about it in an age-appropriate manner.
Kendall Bartling, a recent graduate of Grand Island Senior High School, said that since kindergarten, he was bullied in school for having two moms.
“It’s mind-blowing how unintentionally unknowledgeable we are making our kids about these issues,” he said. “It’s not so much of an issue of hatred as it is ignorance. These kids don’t know.”
Several of those in attendance Thursday said they plan to make their voices heard at Friday’s meeting.
“We’re not asking anymore. We’ve been asking for too long,” said Michaela Atkins, a Youth Participatory Action researcher. “We are demanding that our school system step up and listen to us. We are the youth, and we know what is best for us.”
The Board of Education is set to meet 9 a.m. Friday on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln. The board is not expected to vote on the final standards until fall.