'Eeyore' the kitty needs a new name after losing ears and tail to frostbite

Vets at the Nebraska Humane Society are looking for a new name for “Eeyore.”
The moniker doesn’t fit anymore for the 4-month-old male kitten, who arrived with droopy ears due to frostbite.
He no longer looks like the character from Winnie-the-Pooh because his ears and tail had to be removed because of the irreparable damage done by recent freezing temperatures.
“He looks like a little kitty pit bull,” said Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing at NHS.
“Eeyore” was found near a garbage can by a good Samaritan, who brought him to the VCA Midwest Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center at 97th Street and Mockingbird Drive, Wiese said. It is open all night.
From there, he was taken to the Nebraska Humane Society, where X-rays showed he also had a broken jaw and leg, possibly from being hit by a car.
After surgery Friday, he’s resting comfortably in the equivalent of a human intensive care unit.
“He’s wearing a little hat of bandages,” Wiese said. “He’s not completely out of the woods. He’s eating well, he’s super sweet, and he’s on really good pain meds now. He just purrs and purrs.”
The veterinarian who performed his surgery, Dr. Elizabeth Farrington, also crocheted the kitten a hat to put over his bandages. It’s one of her favorite hobbies.
Wiese said if the kitten continues to improve, he’ll be available for adoption once he gets the OK from staff. Several people are already interested.
He will need to be an indoor cat.
“Cats can handle no ears and no tails. They can handle three legs,” Wiese said. “His balance will be affected by his lack of tail. His ear flaps won’t protect his ear canals, so he will be prone to ear issues.”
He won’t be the first NHS alum with no tail or ears. A cat named Van Gogh was adopted a few years ago and is doing well. Wiese gets updates from his owner.
Marjie Ducey's favorite feature stories of the year
OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite feature stories of 2021.
Omaha business A&R Salvage had many pieces of Omaha's history at it's site. When the owner announced the business would move, many of thos…
Dr. Fred Kader, a retired pediatric neurologist in Omaha and Holocaust survivor, put together what happened in the early years of his life thr…
A missing painting by a Nebraska artist and a family's quest to find it and get it into a museum. This story ultimately had a happy ending.
An honest look at the feelings of a daughter caring for a mother with Alzheimers. This story resonated with many readers who are in similar si…
"Nomadland," which won two Golden Globes and three Academy Awards in 2021, was partially filmed in the western Nebraska city.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh