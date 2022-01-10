 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Eeyore' the kitty needs a new name after losing ears and tail to frostbite
Vets at the Nebraska Humane Society are looking for a new name for “Eeyore.”

The moniker doesn’t fit anymore for the 4-month-old male kitten, who arrived with droopy ears due to frostbite.

He no longer looks like the character from Winnie-the-Pooh because his ears and tail had to be removed because of the irreparable damage done by recent freezing temperatures.

IMG_0357.jpg

Eeyore's ears had to be removed because of frostbite. Several people want to adopt him when he is healthy enough.

“He looks like a little kitty pit bull,” said Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing at NHS.

“Eeyore” was found near a garbage can by a good Samaritan, who brought him to the VCA Midwest Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center at 97th Street and Mockingbird Drive, Wiese said. It is open all night.

From there, he was taken to the Nebraska Humane Society, where X-rays showed he also had a broken jaw and leg, possibly from being hit by a car.

After surgery Friday, he’s resting comfortably in the equivalent of a human intensive care unit.

“He’s wearing a little hat of bandages,” Wiese said. “He’s not completely out of the woods. He’s eating well, he’s super sweet, and he’s on really good pain meds now. He just purrs and purrs.”

The veterinarian who performed his surgery, Dr. Elizabeth Farrington, also crocheted the kitten a hat to put over his bandages. It’s one of her favorite hobbies.

Wiese said if the kitten continues to improve, he’ll be available for adoption once he gets the OK from staff. Several people are already interested.

He will need to be an indoor cat.

“Cats can handle no ears and no tails. They can handle three legs,” Wiese said. “His balance will be affected by his lack of tail. His ear flaps won’t protect his ear canals, so he will be prone to ear issues.”

He won’t be the first NHS alum with no tail or ears. A cat named Van Gogh was adopted a few years ago and is doing well. Wiese gets updates from his owner.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

