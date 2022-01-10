'Eeyore' the kitty needs a new name after losing ears and tail to frostbite

Vets at the Nebraska Humane Society are looking for a new name for “Eeyore.”

The moniker doesn’t fit anymore for the 4-month-old male kitten, who arrived with droopy ears due to frostbite.

He no longer looks like the character from Winnie-the-Pooh because his ears and tail had to be removed because of the irreparable damage done by recent freezing temperatures.

“He looks like a little kitty pit bull,” said Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing at NHS.

“Eeyore” was found near a garbage can by a good Samaritan, who brought him to the VCA Midwest Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center at 97th Street and Mockingbird Drive, Wiese said. It is open all night.

From there, he was taken to the Nebraska Humane Society, where X-rays showed he also had a broken jaw and leg, possibly from being hit by a car.

After surgery Friday, he’s resting comfortably in the equivalent of a human intensive care unit.