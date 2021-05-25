Electric scooters will return to Omaha in June

Electric scooters will zip back into Omaha next month.

The City Council on Tuesday approved agreements with scooter companies Spin and Lime to bring the two-wheeled vehicles back for what could be a five-year program.

The agreements call for an initial term that expires June 1, 2022, with options to renew for up to four additional one-year terms.

Scooters should show up in early June, said Ken Smith, the city's parking and mobility manager. That should mean the vehicles will be available for the College World Series, and potentially the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

They're allowed in areas such as the Old Market, Midtown Crossing, Benson, Blackstone, Aksarben Village and parts of North and South Omaha. The agreements include measures to ensure that all parts of Omaha are served.

New this year: The scooters are expected to be allowed on city-managed trails, though there may be a separate speed limit. They'll also likely be controlled by geofencing, a type of GPS technology that could slow or stop the scooter if it leaves a specified area.

In another change, the companies may bring hubs that will allow for parking and charging of multiple scooters. The hubs will be in key locations, including college campuses.