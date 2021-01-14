Elkhorn, Bellevue and more cancel school amid blizzard warning for Omaha area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The high winds and snow will make travel difficult because of near-zero visibility and snow-covered roads, forecasters said, noting that the Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily affected. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

Thursday morning's peak wind speed, recorded at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, was 47 mph at 3:35 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. Lincoln reported a gust of 51 mph, he said.

Forecasters are expecting snow to move in Thursday night, with most of it falling between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday, Nicolaisen said.

The snow should move out by midafternoon Friday, he said.

The conditions are much different from what the area saw Wednesday, when Omaha hit a high of 52 degrees. That was 19 degrees above normal, Nicolaisen said, but it wasn't a record. The record for the date is 63, set in 1996.

Once the storm moves out, Omaha is likely to see several days with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

