Elkhorn River access sites in Douglas County to open Friday

Three Elkhorn River access sites in Douglas County will open for the season on Friday.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will open the access points at Elkhorn Crossing at the intersection of 252nd Street and Bennington Road; West Maple Road just northeast of Waterloo; and Graske Crossing at the southeast corner of West Dodge Road and just west of 204th Street.

The access sites will be open from Friday through Nov. 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. High river flows occasionally force the Papio NRD to temporarily close the river access sites.

To see if the sites are open, go to www.papionrd.org. Click on the orange "River Access Sites" bar.

