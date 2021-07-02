Elkhorn, Roanoke pools to open daily starting Tuesday

Elkhorn and Roanoke pools will be open daily starting Tuesday.

The expanded schedule is possible after additional lifeguards were recruited, Omaha city officials said in a press release.

Lifeguards will continue to be recruited, and as staffing numbers increase, more pools will be open for more days.

The Elkhorn pool, at 3200 N. 208th Plaza, is open Monday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Roanoke pool, at 4848 N. 113th St., is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit parks.cityofomaha.org/pools.

