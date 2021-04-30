Ellen Neary, mother of Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary, was 'brighter than any of us'

After her parents divorced and her mother became ill, Ellen and her siblings were sent to live with two aunts in Papillion. She went on to graduate from Central High School and Duchesne College and met her eventual husband, Charles Neary, on a blind date as a teenager.

The couple spent 14 seasons living on a farm in Armstrong, Iowa, before moving to Dundee to continue raising their family of six children.

"They complemented each other very well," RJ Neary said.

"Dad was a people-person and Mom paid attention to the details," said Nonie Brown, one of Ellen's daughters.

Throughout their marriage, the couple took in family members and others who needed a place to stay. During the Iranian hostage crisis of the 1970s, for instance, Ellen and Chuck happened upon a young Iranian woman who had lost her way downtown. The University of Nebraska at Omaha student ended up staying with the Nearys and kept in touch for years afterward.

"They always had a sense for somebody that might need a visit or a 'hello' or a card," RJ Neary said. "She was a mother to many."