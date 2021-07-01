 Skip to main content
Elvis Costello, Wyclef Jean to perform at Omaha's Memorial Park concert in August
topical alert top story

Elvis Costello, Wyclef Jean to perform at Omaha's Memorial Park concert in August

Elvis Costello will be the headline act for Omaha’s annual summer concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park later this summer.

Wyclef Jean will join the concert as well, and local bands will be featured via submitted music videos that will play before and during the show.

The lineup for the “City of Omaha Celebrates America" show was announced Thursday by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Matt Kalcevich, the city's director of parks and recreation.

The concert and fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28. It usually takes place on the Friday before the Fourth of July, drawing tens of thousands of people to the park’s sprawling lawn off Dodge Street near Happy Hollow Boulevard.

Organizers have said the later date was chosen to ensure that the event can be held as safely as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is free to the public and family-friendly. Music will begin in the early evening, with fireworks starting at about 10 p.m.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

