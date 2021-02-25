Emails show Omaha police monitoring of activists in 2020

Omaha police monitored activists’ social media posts and events last year, planted undercover officers at a sidewalk chalk-drawing protest and even tracked birthday party plans for a Black protest organizer.
The police discussions and actions were revealed in hundreds of emails that the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska made public Thursday.
The ACLU criticized the actions as biased, unnecessary surveillance of police critics that echoes the “disturbing historical pattern of police monitoring lawful activities of Black civil rights leaders.”
The emails were sent at a time of public protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
A request to interview Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer or other police officials Thursday was declined.
The Omaha Police Department’s public information office released a statement saying that police used “open source intelligence” such as Facebook announcements “to learn of events that may bring a large number of persons together over the summer during a specific period of civil unrest in our city.”
“Open source documents were referenced to learn where the event was going to be and staffed accordingly to maintain public safety,” the department said. Protest organizers had declined to meet with police about plans for some events, the statement said.
Interim City Attorney Matt Kuhse issued a statement saying the police activities did not constitute surveillance.
Adam Sipple, legal director for the ACLU of Nebraska, disagreed.
“Of course this was surveillance,” he said. “And of course it was based on the targets’ involvement in organized and peaceful political protests.”
The emails discussed plans for events such as a memorial march for Zachary Bear Heels, a Native American man who died after Omaha police shocked him with a stun gun in 2017. And before a “BlackOut Fest” rally, a police officer reviewed the backgrounds and past statements about police by speakers at the event: U.S. Senate candidate Alisha Shelton and Terrell McKinney, who was on his way to being elected a state senator from North Omaha. The officer opined that they were not a threat.
Police also discussed whether they could arrest people for writing in chalk on sidewalks outside the Police Department. They learned that they couldn’t arrest the chalkers but decided to recruit two undercover officers to infiltrate the protest artists.
Police also considered how to handle a legal clinic the ACLU offered to the more than 100 people whom Omaha police had arrested during a peaceful protest on Farnam Street near downtown. They decided to have officers pay “special attention” to the meeting.
And they monitored plans for protest organizer Ja Keen Fox’s birthday party at the Culxr House in North Omaha. Fox said that his guests saw officers frequently driving by the party and that there had been increased police presence at other events at the Culxr House.
Fox said the emails revealed police behavior that was “a failure in the building of community trust and just fiscally irresponsible.”
Photos: Several rallies and protests in Omaha on June 5
