Emerald ash borer reported in Washington, Seward Counties

The emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Seward and Washington Counties, agriculture officials said Monday.

It's a first for both counties. The invasive beetle was discovered in a trap near Seward County and in a tree in Washington County.

The ash borer, which attacks and kills ash trees, first was found in Omaha in 2016.

“While both of these finds of EAB are unfortunate, they are not unexpected,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said. “We encourage people to continue to educate themselves on the signs and symptoms of EAB in ash trees, and report any signs of potential infestations.”

The small, metallic-green beetle is about half an inch long. The larvae of this wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die.

EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark and D-shaped exit holes and suckers (along the trunk and main branches).