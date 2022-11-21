Energy sector inflation drives proposed monthly bill increase at OPPD

Customers of the Omaha Public Power District would see a fee increase next year in the amount they pay for electricity under a proposal now before the board.

For residential customers, the increase would add about $2.74 to an average monthly bill of $110.62, according to OPPD. That translates into $32.88 a year. The fee the utility is proposing to increase is called the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, and it appears on customers' bills as a line item.

The board will vote Dec. 15 on the proposal.

The FPPA reflects the fluctuating price that OPPD pays for fuel and outside power. The charge can go up or down. For residential customers, the average increase is 2.5%. According to OPPD, a change in the FPPA is not a rate increase.

Customer comment on the proposed increase is being taken at oppdcommunityconnect.com (click on 2023 corporate operating plan). The deadline to pose a question is Dec. 11.

This is the second consecutive annual increase in the cost of electricity at OPPD. Last year, the OPPD board approved a rate increase of 2.5% on the average customers' bills, or $2.96 more per month. Prior to that increase, OPPD had frozen its residential rates for five years, according to the utility. (During that time, there was a slight increase in the FPPA in 2018.)

What's remarkable about this proposed increase, according to representatives of OPPD, is that it wasn't higher, given inflationary pressures.

Overall, inflation is up by 8%, and in the energy sector it's up by 17%, said Jeff Bishop, chief financial officer for OPPD. Year-over-year, other utilities have increased rates by an average of 11%, he said.

According to Bishop and OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez, several factors have enabled OPPD to keep this upcoming increase relatively modest:

OPPD received a significant sum from the U.S. Department of Energy to use toward decommissioning Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station.

Revenues have been strong because demand for electricity is up significantly.

Ongoing, general belt-tightening.

Fernandez said growth has been "super important" to the utility's bottom line. Demand for electricity is up 6.8% and that has translated into an $86 million increase in revenue, according to OPPD. Key in that growth has been industrial use of electricity, according to OPPD. As proposed, next year's budget would total about $1.9 billion.

"We are a utility that is growing," Fernandez told the board.