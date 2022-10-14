Enron whistleblower shares lessons of scandal at Omaha event

Sherron Watkins was a few weeks into her new position as vice president for corporate development at Enron Corp. in August 2001 when she anonymously flagged the late chairman Kenneth Lay on her concerns.

In a letter sent to Lay a day after former CEO Jeffrey Skilling abruptly resigned, Watkins noted accounting issues and other fraudulent behavior.

“I am incredibly nervous that we will implode in a wave of accounting scandals,” Watkins wrote.

Months later, Enron declared bankruptcy. Watkins testified in front of congressional committees, earning recognition that culminated in her being named by Time as one of three Persons of the Year representing whistleblowers in 2002.

Watkins told a crowd gathered at Omaha’s CHI Health Center Thursday that the scandal was partly a result of a lack of people willing to voice their concerns with the company’s business practices.

“Good people just stopped asking questions and never really got their core concerns answered,” she said during the Business Ethics Alliance’s EthicSpace Conference.

Up until the precipitous fall of the Houston-based company, which traced its roots to Omaha, Enron had been considered one of the nation’s most admired companies, with Fortune magazine ranking it as the most innovative company in the country for several years.

It also was valued very highly on the stock market, reaching about $90 per share in mid-2000.

But a little more than a year later, the value of an Enron share had dropped to less than $1 as the company became embroiled in multiple scandals. Many executives, including Skilling, were sent to prison. Lay died in 2006 after being found guilty of fraud but before being sentenced. However, Watkins said none of the executives were hurt monetarily.

Even during Enron’s heyday, employees noticed troubling signs, Watkins said. One included Lay’s requirement that Enron employees book business trips through his sister’s travel agency, which Watkins called “really, really incompetent.”

In the decades since the scandal, Watkins said federal legislation has been passed to protect whistleblowers, including the Sarbanes–Oxley Act in 2002 and Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act outlines criminal penalties for companies who retaliate against whistleblowers. The Dodd-Frank Act allows whistleblowers to receive financial compensation and retain job security.

Regardless of legislation, Watkins said, it’s in companies’ best interests to protect whistleblowers.

Citing research conducted by a George Washington University professor, Watkins said companies with hotlines and systems to report unethical behavior and practices have higher return on investments and much lower litigation costs.

Enron formed in the aftermath of Omaha-based InterNorth’s 1985 acquisition of a Texas-based power company. Shortly afterward, Lay moved InterNorth’s headquarters to Houston and changed its name to Enron.