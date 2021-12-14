Entrance roads to Zorinsky Lake off of 168th Street to close temporarily

Both of the entrance roads to access Zorinsky Lake off of 168th Street will be closed to park users starting Wednesday night.
The east entrance roads off of 168th Street will close to all park users after 11:30 p.m. The Omaha Public Works Department is completing repairs to both driveway entrances.
The entrances will remain closed all day Thursday, reopening to the public at 5 a.m. on Friday.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
