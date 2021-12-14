 Skip to main content
Entrance roads to Zorinsky Lake off of 168th Street to close temporarily
Both of the entrance roads to access Zorinsky Lake off of 168th Street will be closed to park users starting Wednesday night. 

The east entrance roads off of 168th Street will close to all park users after 11:30 p.m. The Omaha Public Works Department is completing repairs to both driveway entrances. 

The entrances will remain closed all day Thursday, reopening to the public at 5 a.m. on Friday. 

