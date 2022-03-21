Entrances at Omaha zoo will be spruced up in time for summer

Spaces near the entrances of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium are being spruced up just in time for peak zoo-visiting season.

The projects — one near the Desert Dome by the main entrance and the other by the Alaskan Adventure splash pad down the hill — had been on the back burner, said Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO. Both are slated to be finished by Memorial Day.

“As inconvenient as some of this construction may be, it will be over by Memorial Day, and people will have their routes back,” Pate said.

Enhancements to the Desert Dome Plaza are being paid for entirely by donations.

Pate said money for the $5.3 million project comes from lead donors, community members and donations solicited at Zoofari, the zoo’s annual fundraising event.

The plaza also will get additional seating and a trellis to provide shade near the dining area. Other changes will include more planted areas, lighted pathways and improved drainage. The Kugel Ball Fountain will be back with better drainage to make the area less slippery.

The side of the Lozier Theater that abuts the plaza will have the artificial rock removed and replaced with stucco. It will feature large arched windows that have images of animals in them.

And the statue of lions that typically greets visitors as they come through the main entrance will be back in its same spot.

Near the zoo’s north entrance, the carousel will shift to a new location to allow for improvements near the Alaskan Adventure splash pad. The project, which also includes some infrastructure work, will cost about $11.6 million, Pate said.

“Because of the success of the splash ground, we realized we didn’t have near enough stroller parking space, shade or seating,” Pate said.

Moving the carousel will allow for double the seating as well as extra stroller parking. Large umbrellas will be installed to provide more shade.

The carousel will move across the pathway to a spot that previously housed a sea plane. The plane will move up the hill and be placed on a pedestal to make it look like it’s coming in for a landing.

Rearranging also allows for cleaning and refurbishing of the carousel to “make it sparkle again,” Pate said.

Other new additions to the area will include a small gift shop that sells items people may need for a day at the splash park, such as sunglasses, swim diapers and sunscreen.

Kiosks will be set up to allow visitors to purchase tickets to the train, tram, carousel and other zoo features.

“It’s going to make for a much better guest experience here at the zoo,” Pate said. “The more we increase how long people stay at the zoo, the more opportunities we have for wildlife education.”

