Entrepreneur Sharon Davis was active in Omaha philanthropy, community organizations

Sharon Davis was a pioneering Omaha entrepreneur who with her husband, Dick C.E. Davis, used her success to expand equal educational and economic opportunity for others.

She and her husband co-founded the Davis Companies, which earned national recognition for its work to help minority businesses develop and grow. Sharon Davis also co-chaired the Davis-Chambers Scholarship Fund, which helps students from diverse and disadvantaged communities in Nebraska attend colleges and universities in the state.

Davis died March 4 of complications related to breast cancer. She was 76. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Good News Church, 7415 Hickory St. in Omaha.

Well-known in Omaha social and philanthropy circles and many community organizations, she didn't forget where she came from. She was an inspiration and an example, said Dr. Sheritta Strong, who received a Davis-Chambers scholarship to UNO and is now a psychiatrist and assistant vice chancellor of inclusion at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Strong said Davis and her family have always been an inspiration to her and an example in the community.

"They give kids examples to strive for (as) people who have actually reached their goals and created businesses, providing scholarship support so that kids can do the same," Strong said. "They recognized that huge wealth gap in our community and the gap in resources that a lot of students don't have."

Sharon Delores Davis was born Nov. 27, 1945, in South Omaha. Her parents were John Clayton Rose and Juanita (Jackson) Rose. She graduated in 1964 from Omaha South High School.

Davis graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of X-Ray Technology and worked as an X-ray technician. In 1968 she married Dick Davis, whom she had first met at her 9th birthday party, and then met again at home plate of Rosenblatt Stadium during a football game between Omaha Central and Omaha Tech. Sharon was a South High cheerleader at the time, and Dick was an Omaha North running back on his way to playing football at Nebraska and the NFL before launching a business career.

Sharon Davis worked for Eastern Airlines for several years, and went on to earn an insurance license and co-found and lead the Davis Companies, heading the firm until Dick Davis moved over to it from his work at Enron. She was always working behind the scenes, "always a partner," Dick Davis said, but stepped into formal leadership roles after the death of Dick's brother, Ricky, who had started the family business in 1971.

The firm's businesses include insurance and risk-management service, bonding and technical services and consulting with entrepreneurs, businesses and local government. The U.S. Small Business Administration named Sharon and Dick Davis as the 2012 winners of its minority small-business champion award.

Sharon Davis was inducted into the South High School Hall of Fame in 2000, honored with an African-American Leadership Award in 2006 and received the Governor's Nebraskaland Trailblazer Award in 2010, among many other honors. She served as a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation and was an honorary chair for the National Council of Negro Women, among other leadership roles in community organizations.

She and Dick Davis were co-chairs of the Davis-Chambers Scholarships, which now has an endowment of $5 million and has given $3 million in scholarships to 430 students from diverse and disadvantaged communities.

The program, named after the Davis family and former State Sen. Ernie Chambers, is funded by a combination of Davis family money, other donations and state dollars.

Strong, a Davis Scholar from 1995 to 1999 at UNO, said the scholarship "helped tremendously" by easing the burden of paying for college and providing emotional support. She became friends with Sharon Davis during the annual banquets for Davis scholars, and the two have exchanged Christmas cards every year. That includes one year, Strong said with a laugh, when she had been too busy to get cards out but then received a card from Sharon Davis with a gentle reminder note about how much she was looking forward to receiving a card from Strong.

"There's a ripple effect in that their support that they poured into me is rippling through the community," Strong said. It allows her to help her patients and to make UNMC a more inclusive place to work.

Dick Davis described Sharon as a gracious, giving, loving, caring, warm and personable woman of faith.

Besides her husband, survivors include her son, Dick C.E. Davis II of Atlanta, daughter Shaynel Williams of Omaha, and sisters Janice Miles of Omaha, Claudia Wright of Bellevue, and Melanie Rose of La Vista.

Entombment will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. The family requests that memorials or donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the Davis Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made through the Omaha Community Foundation.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.