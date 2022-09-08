 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPA proposes to add downtown Bellevue site to Superfund list

HRS Documentation Record for PCE - Carriage Cleaners

EPA investigates contamination from Bellevue dry cleaners. Source: Environmental Protection Agency

 USEPA / OLEM / OSRTI / Assessment & Remediation Division

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to add an area of Olde Towne Bellevue to the list of the nation's top priorities for environmental cleanup.

Groundwater in the area was contaminated by chemicals from a former dry cleaners, according to the EPA, and unhealthy vapors from that contamination can seep into buildings.

Environmental investigations have been underway at the site since 2017, and the EPA says vapor removal equipment already has been installed at those residences and businesses that have tested high enough to merit action. No buildings are known to have indoor air above the health risk threshold, according to the EPA.

The goal of the EPA's proposal would be to permanently clean up the contaminated groundwater. This would prevent higher levels of vapors occurring in already affected buildings or of harmful vapors reaching buildings not yet affected. (Groundwater flows, similar to a stream.)

The EPA believes the contamination came from the former Carriage Cleaners, which operated for years at 2110 Franklin St. The shop closed in the mid-1990s, and the company filed for bankruptcy. In 2010, the building was demolished.

According to the EPA's site summary, the following chlorinated volatile organic compounds have seeped into buildings: tetrachloroethene (PCE), trichloroethene (TCE), cis-1,2-dichloroethene (cis-1,2-DCE), trans-1,2-DCE, and vinyl chloride. A volatile organic compound is something that vaporizes easily. Most notable are the levels of PCE and TCE, according to the EPA.

A solvent, PCE is commonly used as a dry-cleaning fluid and spot remover. 

The EPA has tested more than 120 properties in a 15-block area of downtown Bellevue. The agency has installed vapor reduction systems in 21 buildings — eight businesses and 13 residences. 

The EPA says it will continue to watch for new problems that might develop as a result of the contaminated groundwater. If vapors in a building were to reach a worrisome level, the agency says, it would work with affected property owners to address the issue.

The EPA says it's not clear how the contaminants got into the environment. Testing found solvents in the soil, groundwater and sewer system.

The area of Bellevue that the EPA is focused on extends from one block south of East Mission Avenue north to East 20th Avenue, and from South Jefferson Street east to the BNSF Railway.

The EPA says the funding and authority that comes with a National Priorities listing — also known as a Superfund designation — is needed because no other entity is available to assume responsibility for the cleanup.

Public comment on the designation will be taken for 60 days and is due by Nov. 9. To comment online, visit regulations.gov.

Additional information is available at various EPA sites, including the site profile for Carriage Cleaners and in other online documents.

If the site is added to the National Priorities List, additional studies will be conducted to determine the next steps. No timeline has been set for when cleanup might be done or how long it would take.

The deadline for public comment is Nov. 9.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

