EPA testing at Nox-Crete site yields some answers

Environmental testing near the site of a massive chemical fire in Omaha found some contaminants at concerning levels in standing water but not in soil, ash, debris or on surfaces.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it found heavy metals and volatile organic compounds "above a level of concern" in water pooled at and near the Nox-Crete plant. The agency did not specify what chemicals or in what amounts.

Residents have been worried about soil pollution and other contamination from the fire. Though the test results may begin to address some of those concerns, they don't answer one of the biggest questions for people whose health may have been affected by the fire: What was in the smoke they breathed? No air sampling was done during the fire.

The three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete on May 30 led to a voluntary evacuation of the neighborhood. The local response has been highly criticized by neighbors who said they had difficulty getting information and that the evacuation was poorly handled.

The company is located near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

The only notable contaminant found in soil samples was lead, according to the EPA. The lead likely comes from Omaha's 100-plus years as a center for lead smelting and refining, according to the EPA. The lead test results are consistent with previous testing at Nox-Crete and the results have been forwarded to the EPA division overseeing Omaha's lead cleanup.

Representatives of the EPA could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The EPA said in its press release that it has forwarded the test results to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which is leading the investigation into any contamination at the site. A representative of the NDEE could not be reached for comment.

The fire occurred May 30. The EPA took the samples June 1-3.

EPA selected the sample locations through air modeling, its own on-site observations and by talking with residents, and state and local responders.

The agency said the analysis was based on a list of chemicals potentially stored at the facility and through discussions with local and state responders.

