Eppley Airfield flights delayed due to widespread systems outage

All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. 

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

"An FAA system outage is resulting in some impacts to flight operations across the U.S.," according to a social media post from Eppley Airfield. "Please check with your individual airline for flight status updates."

The FAA reported that while "some functions are beginning to come back on line," National Airspace System operations remain limited. The agency said its Notice to Air Missions system contains information essential to workers involved in flight operations.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

