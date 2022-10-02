Eppley Airfield leaders link low survey ranking to ongoing construction

A recent survey measuring passengers’ satisfaction with North American airports found Omaha’s Eppley Airfield ranked fifth from the bottom among 18 medium-sized airports.

But that ranking could be temporary as Eppley addresses its infrastructure needs. Officials say Eppley’s ranking is heavily influenced by ongoing construction projects.

In the annual survey conducted by market research firm J.D. Power, Eppley scored 791 out of a possible 1,000 points in an overall customer satisfaction index. Among medium-sized airports, Indianapolis International Airport ranked first with 842 points, while Hollywood Burbank Airport in California ranked last with 763 points.

A medium-sized airport is an airport that saw between 4 million and 9.9 million passengers in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the aviation industry, J.D. Power executive Michael Taylor said.

Taylor said Eppley’s score was just two points shy of its score from last year, when passenger satisfaction across the continent was at an all-time high.

Now, as crowds have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, more flights have been canceled and inflation has increased prices, reducing scores by an average of 25 points.

When considering those factors, Taylor called Eppley’s two-point dip in passenger satisfaction compared to last year “a good performance.”

Heavily impacting Eppley passengers’ satisfaction, Taylor said, are ongoing construction projects at the airport.

“Construction has probably the second-biggest effect on satisfaction,” Taylor said, adding passenger volume is the largest factor.

Eppley’s construction work includes a $20.3 million project that resulted in a new permanent entrance and a wider roadway. Construction on that project is expected to be completed this year.

Next year, the airport will launch a $600 million effort to modernize Eppley’s main terminal, which has not seen major changes to its configuration since it was built in the mid-1980s. Construction could last through 2027.

In an email, Steve McCoy, chief information and development officer for the Omaha Airport Authority, wrote that the factors examined by J.D. Power all are in areas the airport authority focused on in the airport master plan.

“We appreciate the patience of travelers at Eppley Airfield while we work to improve the customer experience,” McCoy wrote.

For now, Taylor said, it’s a matter of waiting for construction to end at Eppley.

“They have plans,” he said. “There are some airports that rank lowly on J.D. Power that really don’t have any plans, which is a sad thing.”