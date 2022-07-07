Eppley awarded $20 million for planned roadway and canopy project

The Omaha Airport Authority will receive a $20 million boost from the federal government for the next phase of its roadway expansion project at Eppley Airfield.

The money comes from a pool of nearly $1 billion awarded to 85 airports across the country by the Federal Aviation Administration, including a $150 million pool for medium hub airports like Eppley.

The $1 billion funding pool is part of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

Airport Authority CEO Dave Roth and Steve McCoy, the authority's chief information and development officer, said the money will be spent to widen the roadway and add a lane next to the curb adjacent to the terminal building for a total of seven lanes.

The project’s next phase, which is being designed, also includes a proposed canopy covering that portion of the road between the terminal and a garage. The canopy would measure about 94,500 square feet and provide shelter for pedestrians and vehicles dropping off and picking up passengers.

According to a press release from the White House, the project will increase the roadway’s capacity by 65%.

McCoy called the grant “good news for Omaha.”

"It’s going to increase capacity, improve throughput of vehicles through the drive there and improve the overall customer experience and customer service at Eppley Airfield,” he said.

Officials expect to compete for additional rounds of federal funding for the canopy and other projects over the next four years.

Construction work on the project is expected to begin early next year. It's projected to cost about $50.5 million, although that amount could change as the design process continues.

The project will follow a $20.3 million project underway that, among other highlights, moved the airport’s main entrance to the south. That project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The projects are part of an overall $715 million terminal modernization program. The effort is expected to include additional aircraft gates, consolidating security screening and baggage handling systems and a central utility plant.

“The sequencing of the funding and the receiving of these infrastructure dollars really play nicely into the overall scheme of our terminal program,” Roth said.

The Lincoln Airport also benefited from the latest funding, with $850,000 awarded for the airport’s HVAC and equipment upgrades. The FAA also awarded Council Bluffs Municipal Airport $112,500 for installation of an elevator in the general aviation terminal to provide access to the second floor.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer praised the news of the FAA funding.

“It’s exciting to see investments from the infrastructure law go to airport projects that will make a difference for Nebraska travelers,” Fischer said in a press release issued Thursday. “This is big news for Nebraskans who rely on our airports for travel, business, and to stay connected.”

Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, both Nebraska Republicans, were the only members of the state's congressional delegation to vote in favor of the infrastructure bill.