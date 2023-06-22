By the end of next year, Omaha's Eppley Airfield passengers won’t have to worry about raindrops falling on their heads when they are picked up and dropped off at the airport’s terminal.

The Omaha Airport Authority announced Thursday a construction project that will include a glass canopy and road expansion in front of the terminal has begun.

The canopy will cover the road and passenger area and will stretch from the terminal building to the south garage.

Another passenger drop-off lane will be created. The drop-off and pick-up areas will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There will be 725-feet of curbless entry adjacent to the terminal.

The project is expected to cost about $65 million. About $30.9 million will be funded by federal grants. Federal funds came from the $1.2 billion Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which was supported by Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska. A spokesman said the airport authority is working on pursuing additional federal funding for the project.

Other airport revenues will also be used to fund the project. Airport officials said the project is being done with the goal to increase capacity and enhance accessibility for passengers.

“Build OMA is an important development for Eppley Airfield as we continue to enhance the travel experience for passengers in Omaha, while supporting long-term growth in airport activity,” Omaha Airport Authority CEO Dave Roth said in a press release.

Travelers can expect to encounter changing lane restrictions during the project’s duration. Right now, the ground the floor of the south garage is closed. That level will be used as a temporary passenger drop-off and pick-up area later this summer as construction of the canopy and expanded road by the terminal goes into full swing. Access to and from the terminal and parking garages will be maintained at all times.

The project comes as the airport authority is in the middle of realizing its extensive master plan to improve Eppley for the upcoming decades.

Last year, construction was completed for a new permanent entrance and a vehicle ramp to a premium parking area in the south garage. Designs are being finalized for a multi-year terminal modernization project.

