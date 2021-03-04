Ernie Chambers receives COVID vaccine and urges Nebraskans to do the same

Why did Chambers get the vaccine?

First, to maintain his health, he said, dropping to the floor of the clinic and doing 20 pushups to demonstrate the importance of that to him. Second: to protect other people, which is why he intends to keep wearing a mask and social distancing.

“When I became aware of the virus, and that there was a vaccine available that was scientifically based, I determined to get it as soon as possible,” Chambers said. “Prevention is better than cure.”

He said he believed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus and the importance and safety of vaccinations.

“I didn’t have any trepidation that other people had,” Chambers said. “And by the way, one thing that convinced me I’ve got to get (vaccinated), if I had any doubts, was when Trump said all of this is a hoax.”

For those who believe they don’t need the vaccine, Chambers said COVID-19 is deadly and “if you think the vaccine can’t help you, it certainly can’t hurt. ... Do not take that risk.”