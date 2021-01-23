Esports tournaments help Omaha-area kids develop skills while giving to charity

Elias Edwards needed a way to connect with friends. After moving at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn't used to not being able to walk down the street and say hi to kids he knew.

Then the 10-year-old got involved in esports.

"It's really enjoyable for me," he said. "I like having to play against other people and playing with my friends, and having teamwork and strategizing."

Elias participates in esports through Prairie STEM, an Omaha K-12 education nonprofit. He was introduced to the program through his mom, Elisabeth Edwards, who is its director of curriculum.

Prairie STEM works with K-12 teachers and administrators to adjust curriculums to student STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) needs. It also hosts after-school programs such as robotics and engineering clubs.

Elisabeth Edwards said that while she was originally stricter when it came to screens and video games, the pandemic, as well as the benefits of esports, convinced her to let Elias give it a try.

"It's definitely been a change in mindset," she said.