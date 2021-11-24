Even family pets can show their love through Goodfellows donations

Howard Silber is loved and missed.

Certainly by his family, but also clearly by his four-legged babies.

To mark what would have been Silber’s 100th birthday last year, a $36 contribution was made to Goodfellows in 2020 in honor of the family dogs, Izzy and Curly.

Silber’s widow, Sissy, said the contribution is an annual gesture, and the unusual amount is a nod to the importance of good deeds in the Jewish faith.

For Jews, the number 18 has special meaning because it is the sum of the numbers corresponding to the Hebrew letters used to spell “life.” In the case of this donation, the $36 is the power of 18 doubled.

Silber, a former World-Herald reporter and editor, including military affairs editor, died in August 2012 at age 91. For his contributions to journalism, he was inducted into the Omaha Press Club Hall of Fame and received a number of other honors.

Sissy and Howard Silber were married 37 years.

A few years before he died, knowing how much his wife loved dogs, Howard surprised Sissy with the gift of the two Silky terriers.

He was quickly smitten, too.