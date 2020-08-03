Even the instruments are masked; marching bands change their tune to cope with COVID-19

That practice stems from a national recommendation aimed at reducing the aerosol droplets in the player’s breath expelled through the instrument.

McArthur said she’s glad to finally get back together as a band.

“I love band,” she said. “It’s just a big family. It’s great to be back. I definitely missed it, and I did not like not being in band. So I’m glad we were able to start back up this month.”

Eckhoff said West’s multiple-show plan will keep the band flexible should schools face a temporary shutdown.

“The cool thing about moving to this new system, if we shut down for a month, we can walk right back in, we can start where we want,” he said.

Students will be taught how to learn a drill quickly, something college bands do. Students should be able to handle learning the shows, which won’t be as demanding as preparing a competition show, he said.

“When we do a show for eight months, what we’re expecting from the student is a lot more,” he said. “But this will be less drill sets, a lot of repetition, so the music is pretty repetitive. It’s more pop tunes. It will be way more audience-friendly, which will be nice. Which is probably what these football games are going to need. A big old cheerleader.”