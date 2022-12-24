Even this miniature village in Omaha is covered in snow

Urban sprawl has hit Mike Carlson’s Department 56 snow village.

His collection of miniature structures has become so big that he has room for only his downtown and houses, about 60 buildings in all, on the 10 tables that stretch around two sides of his basement.

The farm and the ski and hunting and fishing resorts remain packed away in two basement closets.

Carlson and wife Sue have been collecting pieces for about 23 years, ever since he saw a village at the home of an acquaintance.

“I love Christmas and I like decorating, and I thought it was really cool stuff,” he said. “The grandkids love it.”

Until the pandemic arrived, Carlson said he had been adding buildings and accessories every year.

He has snow and traffic lights, a hospital, a school, churches and a fire station. The golf clubhouse has its own putting green.

Children frolic outside in the snow while Santa gives rides in his horse-drawn sled. Kids follow a man dressed up as a snowman.

“It is truly amazing,” Eagle Run neighbor Suzan Jank said.

Carlson said he’s put thousands of dollars into his village, especially as the structures became more elaborate over the years. The architectural details are part of the charm.

He finds pieces from all over, from area stores to hospital gift shops when he’s visiting patients. He’ll also shop online.

“It’s just something that catches my eye,” he said. “I’ll think, ‘That’s kind of a cool piece,’ and I will pick it up.”

He’s even helped out Habitat for Humanity by buying its miniature house under construction. A portion of the purchase price went to the organization.

It takes about two weeks to put the collection up each season, and the landscape changes every year, depending on his mood. The only constant is the town hall and courthouse that sit at the end of the boulevard.

The town is shaped like the letter L, and he starts building where the two sides meet.

“You have to think about how you’re constructing,” he said. “You have to make sure everything in that L is in place before you start building the rest of the table.”

The village buildings aren’t the only things the couple collect.

Sue’s 45 snowmen ring the top of the kitchen cabinets while Mike’s 55 Santas fill the family room.

“It’s good we have lots of storage,” Sue said.