Event aims to showcase Omaha area’s historic, creative and cultural spaces

Some of the Omaha area’s historic, creative and cultural spaces will be showcased next month through an event planned by a local nonprofit.

The weekend-long celebration organized by Omaha by Design will offer visitors behind-the-scenes access to 50 sites in the Omaha and Council Bluffs region.

Participating spaces and venues include the Holland Performing Arts Center, Boys Town, the Omaha Star newspaper, the Tri-Faith Initiative, Benson Theatre and the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, according to a press release from the organizers.

The Open Omaha event will begin Aug. 6. Omaha by Design anticipates welcoming more than 5,000 visitors during the weekend.

The nonprofit, which focuses on urban design and policy, planned the event with the goal of improving access to the metro area’s diverse neighborhoods, businesses, cultural institutions and historic resources, according to the press release. Organizers also hope it inspires civic engagement.

Open Omaha “is an invitation to see the city from new perspectives,” said Scott Dobbe, Omaha by Design executive director.

“Omaha is filled with fascinating places and spaces, and while some are beloved, familiar landmarks, many others are off the beaten path,” Dobbe said. “Simply put: Open Omaha is for anyone with a thirst to explore their city.”

Omaha by Design is seeking volunteers to help support the weekend event. Those interested can volunteer by visiting openomaha.org and clicking the “Sign up to volunteer” button.

A full list of venues participating in Open Omaha can be found at omahabydesign.org/2022-venues.