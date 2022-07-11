Event aims to showcase Omaha area’s historic, creative and cultural spaces

Some of the Omaha area’s historic, creative and cultural spaces will be showcased next month through an event planned by a local nonprofit.
The weekend-long celebration organized by Omaha by Design will offer visitors behind-the-scenes access to 50 sites in the Omaha and Council Bluffs region.
Participating spaces and venues include the Holland Performing Arts Center, Boys Town, the Omaha Star newspaper, the Tri-Faith Initiative, Benson Theatre and the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, according to a press release from the organizers.
The Open Omaha event will begin Aug. 6. Omaha by Design anticipates welcoming more than 5,000 visitors during the weekend.
The nonprofit, which focuses on urban design and policy, planned the event with the goal of improving access to the metro area’s diverse neighborhoods, businesses, cultural institutions and historic resources, according to the press release. Organizers also hope it inspires civic engagement.
People are also reading…
Open Omaha “is an invitation to see the city from new perspectives,” said Scott Dobbe, Omaha by Design executive director.
“Omaha is filled with fascinating places and spaces, and while some are beloved, familiar landmarks, many others are off the beaten path,” Dobbe said. “Simply put: Open Omaha is for anyone with a thirst to explore their city.”
Omaha by Design is seeking volunteers to help support the weekend event. Those interested can volunteer by visiting openomaha.org and clicking the “Sign up to volunteer” button.
A full list of venues participating in Open Omaha can be found at omahabydesign.org/2022-venues.
Video: Moments in Omaha and Nebraska history
Take a look at some of our history-themed videos featuring Nebraska people, places and times.
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994…
Take a look back a few moments from the early days of the Omaha zoo.
Omaha’s urban park changed the city once. What will happen this time?
Take a look back at the Omaha Royals Triple A baseball team through the years.
Here's a look back at several hotel fires in Nebraska's history.
We take a look back at three Douglas County jailbreaks that have taken place in the last 70 years.
Temperatures across Nebraska soared past 100 degrees for third straight day on Aug. 18, 1983. By then, Omaha had had 31 days with temps of 90 …
An October snowstorm mangled and uprooted Omaha’s trees, flinging broken branches into power lines and leaving parts of the area powerless and…
Take a look back at the Omaha Public Power District's 10 biggest storms in terms of outages.
Take a look at some of the major snowstorms and blizzards that have blasted Nebraska.
The ribbon was cut at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2008, to officially open the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Find out more about the bridge's history.
Through the years, deadly tornadoes have ripped through Nebraska communities, including Omaha, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.
We take a look back at four episodes of flooding in Nebraska's history.
A storm sent a roaring wall of water from the plains of Colorado across more than 250 miles of Nebraska. Estimates of how much rain fell vary,…
Edmae Swain started her first day as the first Black woman principal in the Omaha Public Schools on Sept. 8, 1964.
President Gerald R. Ford was born at 3202 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha on July 14, 1913. President Gerald R. Ford was born at 3202 Woolworth Ave. i…
On July 9, 1938, the Omaha Star, a weekly publication and Nebraska's only Black-owned newspaper, put out its first issue.
Native Omaha Days, a multiday biennial event, celebrates friends, family and community. It started in 1977 and draws people from across the na…
Take a look back at the Labor Day weekend celebration, Septemberfest, through the years.
Country singer Willie Nelson staged the Farm Aid III concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 19, 1987, as a benefit for farmers.
Since Nebraska became a state in 1867, nearly every commander in chief has visited. Take a look back at some of those visits.
Take a look at a few moments from Christmas celebrations at The Durham Museum
A look at the work of World-Herald photographer Earle L. Bunker, who won a 1944 Pulitzer Prize for "Homecoming," shot on July 15, 1943.
Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours 42 years ago today, killing five people, injuring 266 and causing more tha…
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067