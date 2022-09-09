Event at Tri-Faith Sunday will celebrate diversity and inclusivity

During a divisive time in American life, more than 1,300 people have pre-registered to participate in an event Sunday to celebrate Omaha's racial, religious and cultural diversity at the Tri-Faith Center in west Omaha.

The event, United We Walk, will include a 1.2-mile walk, a 9/11 commemoration, live music and food trucks. It aims to bring the Omaha community together "to stand together as friends and neighbors, and to celebrate as a city what makes us unique," said Marisa Hattab, Douglas County's diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

"When we say 'everyone,' we truly mean that everyone is invited regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, ability level, sexual orientation and identity, and religion," said Hattab, one of the grand marshals for the walk.

The event is free. It's scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Tri-Faith Commons, 13136 Faith Plaza, which is near 132nd and Pacific Streets. The Tri-Faith campus is home to Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church and the American Muslim Institute. People can learn more about the event or sign up to participate on the Tri-Faith Initiative's website, www.trifaith.org

While preregistration is not required, a wide variety of faith organizations, neighborhoods and advocacy groups as well as individual people from across Omaha have already signed up, organizers said. That includes churches, synagogues and mosques from North, South and west Omaha; immigrant and refugee groups; and OutNebraska.

Organizers encouraged participating groups to bring banners or wear matching clothes.

The walk is "really kind of promoting the different groups that we have here in our Omaha community, really showcasing that we're bringing everyone together," said Maggie Winton, event marketing coordinator for Vic Gutman and Associates. "The whole point of this is to really unite the city and unite everyone in one amazing location for a really good, important cause."

Live entertainment will include performances by the River City Mixed Chorus, Creighton University Pep Band, Creighton Dance Company, Countryside Jazz Combo, Mariachi Los Galleros and Brownell Talbot School fine arts students. There will also be a "sneak peek pop-up of the Kiewit Luminarium," offering a glimpse at what Omaha's planned new riverfront science center will be like.