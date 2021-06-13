Event marks 20 years since Omahan Jason Jolkowski vanished without a trace

Grandparents, parents and children stood in the shade at Omaha's Roberts Park on Sunday delicately painting rocks to be scattered in the hope that they can help bring Jason Jolkowski home.

The event next to the Keystone Trail near 78th and Cass Streets marked the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of the then-19-year-old. He was last seen June 13, 2001, when he left his Benson-area home to head to work at Fazoli’s at 80th and Cass Streets.

His car was being repaired, so a co-worker was going to meet him at Benson High School, eight blocks from where Jolkowski lived. The co-worker never saw him. He wasn’t on Benson High’s surveillance tapes.

Ten years ago, a tree and plaque dedicated to Jolkowski were placed alongside the Keystone Trail, which he loved to walk. His father, Jim Jolkowski, and uncle, Ken Jolkowski, often ride the trail and stop at the plaque.

"If tears and prayers could bring Jason home, he would have been home a long time ago," his father said quietly. "It's nice that we get together to share memories, but it hurts that we don't know where he is or what happened to him."