Event marks 20 years since Omahan Jason Jolkowski vanished without a trace

Grandparents, parents and children stood in the shade at Omaha's Roberts Park on Sunday delicately painting rocks to be scattered in the hope that they can help bring Jason Jolkowski home.
The event next to the Keystone Trail near 78th and Cass Streets marked the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of the then-19-year-old. He was last seen June 13, 2001, when he left his Benson-area home to head to work at Fazoli’s at 80th and Cass Streets.
His car was being repaired, so a co-worker was going to meet him at Benson High School, eight blocks from where Jolkowski lived. The co-worker never saw him. He wasn’t on Benson High’s surveillance tapes.
Ten years ago, a tree and plaque dedicated to Jolkowski were placed alongside the Keystone Trail, which he loved to walk. His father, Jim Jolkowski, and uncle, Ken Jolkowski, often ride the trail and stop at the plaque.
"If tears and prayers could bring Jason home, he would have been home a long time ago," his father said quietly. "It's nice that we get together to share memories, but it hurts that we don't know where he is or what happened to him."
Dozens of people came to the park Sunday to pray and share memories. The painted rocks carried images of some of Jason's interests, including Husker football, the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Cubs.
Underneath the rocks was a simple hashtag, #FindjasonJ. A cousin, Donita Jolkowski Say of Omaha, said the rocks are meant to spread awareness of Jolkowski, and dozens of people across the country took part.
"The rock painting can be done anywhere," she said. "Somewhere, some place, someone has to know what happened to Jason."
There were no clues surrounding Jolkowski’s disappearance. His credit cards, bank account and cellphone were untouched, his car was left in the repair shop and his last paycheck was left at work. Jim Jolkowski said his son, who graduated from Benson High and worked part time as "JJ the DJ" at KIWR, wasn’t the type to run away.
"He was a strong individual who was born with a deficiency in motor skills so that he had to work harder than everyone else," he said. "He became a good basketball player. He attended Iowa Western (Community College) because he idolized (ESPN announcer) Chris Berman and wanted to become a sportscaster."
Trina Leech of Omaha grew up in Grand Island with Jolkowski's mother, Kelly Murphy, who lives in Oregon and was unable to attend the event. Leech brought a heart-shaped rock that she found on the shore of Lake Michigan and plans to place it along the Keystone Trail when she is biking.
"When I ride my bike on this trail, I find myself wondering where he can be," Leech said. "I'm a mother and a grandmother, and I just can't fathom what this family is going through all of these years."
Jim Jolkowski has followed the news of the search for a 12-year-old La Vista boy, Ryan Larsen, who has been missing for four weeks. He said the feeling of a parent not knowing where their child is is impossible to express.
"People say pray for the family, but we're OK," he said. "I wonder where Jason is laying down his head. I wonder where Ryan sleeps, and I pray for them."
