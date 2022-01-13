Events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Omaha

Annual ceremony honoring city and county employees and a community member with Martin Luther King Jr. Awards. This year’s awards will recognize Haruna I. Sule, a nursing assistant at the Douglas County Health Center; Shawn Peoples, who manages the city’s Adams Park Community Center; and Winsley Durand, executive director of the REACH Initiative of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

A Conversation on Voting with Professor Atiba Ellis (Exploring the History of Voting and the Present State of Voting in America): Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Creighton University Ahmanson Law Center. Virtual only at https://www.creighton.edu/events/mlk-week-2022.

Atiba Ellis, professor of law at Marquette University Law School, will explore the topic of voting in America, starting with the mid-1900s to the present. The conversation will explore the difficulties involved with voting for persons of color throughout history and different barriers created in the past and how the barriers have been re-created in the present.

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Weekend