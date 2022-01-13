Events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Omaha

Omaha events honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will offer education, celebration, commemoration, arts and service. The annual national Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday takes place Monday, two days after the 93rd anniversary of the birth of the civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968.
Some of the events are in person with COVID-19 safety precautions, while others will be virtual.
Metropolitan Community College Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Virtual only, connect by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98623675491.
Led by master of ceremonies Thomas Lee, principal of Omaha’s new Westview High School, the event will include a keynote speech, “What Happened to the Dream?” from Shavon Arline-Bradley, founding principal of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions. Musical entertainment by Eddie Brown of Lincoln, The Kingsmen and Ananias Montague, minister of music for Salem Baptist Church.
Douglas County/City of Omaha Aspire to Inspire, 2022: Noon Friday, Legislative Chambers of the Civic Center, 1819 Farnam St. In person or virtual at https://humanrights.cityofomaha.org/.
Annual ceremony honoring city and county employees and a community member with Martin Luther King Jr. Awards. This year’s awards will recognize Haruna I. Sule, a nursing assistant at the Douglas County Health Center; Shawn Peoples, who manages the city’s Adams Park Community Center; and Winsley Durand, executive director of the REACH Initiative of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.
A Conversation on Voting with Professor Atiba Ellis (Exploring the History of Voting and the Present State of Voting in America): Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Creighton University Ahmanson Law Center. Virtual only at https://www.creighton.edu/events/mlk-week-2022.
Atiba Ellis, professor of law at Marquette University Law School, will explore the topic of voting in America, starting with the mid-1900s to the present. The conversation will explore the difficulties involved with voting for persons of color throughout history and different barriers created in the past and how the barriers have been re-created in the present.
Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Weekend
: Tenth Annual Teach-In: “Selma” — Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, in person with masks and social distancing required at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., and virtual with Zoom link at https://www.facebook.com/ima.omaha.ne.
Unity Service — 6 p.m. Sunday at Salem Baptist, in person with masks and social distancing required and virtual with Zoom link at https://www.facebook.com/ima.omaha.ne. Speech from the Rev. John Modest Miles, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Kansas City, and music led by an ensemble from Omaha churches.
Free at Last MLK Service Day Exhibition: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St. In person.
Live art event and day of community in honor of King’s 93rd birthday. Youth of all ages are encouraged to get creative with painting, crafts and more focusing on Martin Luther King Jr. or freedom. Preston Love will tell his stories of freedom and good music, and there will be snacks. Also, UNO Service Learning Academy and Goodwill’s Youth Build Omaha will do a renovation at Culxr House and encourage youths in trade skills.
City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department “Living the Dream” High School Competition: Monday, 5:30 p.m., The Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. In person and livestreamed on KPAO Cox Channel 22 and YouTube. Talent competition for local high school students with musical tributes, inspirational speeches, dance, an award presentation and light refreshments. Free.
Creighton University Unity Prayer and Day of Racial Healing Discussion: Tuesday, both events are virtual with links at https://www.creighton.edu/events/mlk-week-2022.
Unity Prayer, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, keynote speaker Byron D’Andra Orey, professor and former chair of the political science department at Jackson State University.
Day of Racial Healing, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday: “The 2020 COVID/BLM Connection and What it Teaches Us about Racial Healing in 2022” hosted by the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation and Creighton’s Kingfisher Institute. Facilitated by Nuri Heckler, assistant professor, School of Public Administration, University of Nebraska at Omaha; Erika Dakin Kirby, professor of communication studies, A.F. Jacobson Endowed Chair in Communication, Creighton University; Barry Thomas, senior consultant for HR and Diversity Equity and Inclusion with BCT Partners, LLC.
