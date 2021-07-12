'Everybody pitched in': Omahans help neighbors after record storm

Mary Vanderveen lost the 75-year-old maple tree in the front yard of her home near 55th and Mason Streets. It split in half and fell on part of her neighbor's roof and chimney, also breaking a window. Vanderveen awoke to the sound of the crack and immediately texted her neighbor of about 15 years to make sure that she was OK.

"We're very, very fortunate," said Vanderveen, 60, who has lived in the house for more than 20 years.

On Monday, two workers finished clearing the leftover branches from her driveway after neighbors did most of the big cleanup on Saturday. Another crew will remove the gigantic broken stump later.

"It was just wonderful seeing everybody come in and bring their ladders and chain saws and clipping tools," she said. "It was just like, wow."

Vanderveen and her neighbor never lost power.

But an estimated 30,000 OPPD customers remained without power as of Monday afternoon. They relied on others for help.

One Gifford Park resident who was without power worked out of his daughter's apartment. Another Omahan in a powerless two-block area south of downtown used a neighbor's refrigerator to store his dog's insulin.