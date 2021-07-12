'Everybody pitched in': Omahans help neighbors after record storm

Retired brothers Mark and Todd Frans worked up a sweat Monday as they unloaded a trailer piled high with branches at Al Veys Park.
It was noon, and their third trip of the day to the drop-off site near 60th and Harrison Streets. Mark Frans estimated that they still needed to haul three more loads from their rental properties, plus more hauls for family and neighbors.
"So it'll be about another two days" to finish the cleanup, the 62-year-old guessed, chuckling.
The brothers were grateful for neighbors' help — including an offer of hamburgers and hot dogs — but still worried about older people or others who would have difficulty disposing of debris.
"Everybody pitched in. That's how South Omaha people are," Mark Frans said. "There's more people that are gonna need help."
"It's not over yet," Todd Frans added. "People that have their own trailers and chain saws and their youth that can do this, they're gonna get this done. But there will be people left behind."
On the third day since a windstorm struck the Omaha metro area with wind speeds as high as 96 mph, residents continued to clean up. Pockets of the metro area remained without power, but neighbors offered up freezer space, food and coffee, as well as physical labor.
Mary Vanderveen lost the 75-year-old maple tree in the front yard of her home near 55th and Mason Streets. It split in half and fell on part of her neighbor's roof and chimney, also breaking a window. Vanderveen awoke to the sound of the crack and immediately texted her neighbor of about 15 years to make sure that she was OK.
"We're very, very fortunate," said Vanderveen, 60, who has lived in the house for more than 20 years.
On Monday, two workers finished clearing the leftover branches from her driveway after neighbors did most of the big cleanup on Saturday. Another crew will remove the gigantic broken stump later.
"It was just wonderful seeing everybody come in and bring their ladders and chain saws and clipping tools," she said. "It was just like, wow."
Vanderveen and her neighbor never lost power.
But an estimated 30,000 OPPD customers remained without power as of Monday afternoon. They relied on others for help.
One Gifford Park resident who was without power worked out of his daughter's apartment. Another Omahan in a powerless two-block area south of downtown used a neighbor's refrigerator to store his dog's insulin.
An entire neighborhood in Bellevue remained without power, with some residents unable to get out via car because a large limb blocked the gravel road. One resident reported throwing out two refrigerators full of food.
Lanterns and flashlights were hard to find or sold out at stores.
In Omaha, workers from the city's forestry department arrived to 40th and California Streets late Monday morning to remove an estimated 65-year-old silver maple tree that had toppled and tangled with power lines, blocking California Street. A supervisor thought that it would take about three hours, once his full crew arrived, to tackle the sick, hollowed tree.
Tony Jackson, 61, lives in an apartment nearby with a driveway that was nearly blocked by the tree, though one car squeaked by Monday morning — and collected little limbs in the door cracks.
He and his 16-year-old terrier and fox mix named King Charles survived the weekend without power, which returned Sunday night. Jackson said he had to throw out at least $80 worth of food.
"I love camping," he said. "I just find something positive in the negative. My prayer is that everybody is safe and sound."
Hannah Trobaugh, 32, lives next door to the house with the fallen silver maple. She spent time over the weekend at a friend's house near downtown until power returned about 8 p.m. Sunday.
"It was obnoxious," she said of dealing with the power loss. "Luckily, (the temperature) was cool enough."
People who were able to cut and haul the trees by themselves made several trips to six city drop-off locations, though two closed Monday afternoon because they were full.
By noon Monday, the Frans brothers were on probably their 11th haul since the storm hit.
Todd Frans scoffed at the city's curbside pickup offer, because branches must be bundled into 4-feet sections or gathered in paper sacks or trash bins.
"People don't have help. So I don't know how they're gonna (fare) without the city's more involvement," he said.
One Aksarben resident had two trash cans stuffed with branches from her pin oak tree, plus piles of logs, from small to large, spread out on the grass near her curb. The woman, who declined to give her name, didn't want to wait in line at the drop-off sites and hoped that the city would pick up most of the debris.
"I'll see what they take, and I'll have to carry the rest," she said. "I'm hoping that they will cooperate."
Blocks away, the fallen trees didn't stop a day care class at Kidz of the Future II at 50th and Leavenworth Streets from its weekly nature walk to gather flowers for art projects.
Amid the wreckage of trees, a dozen or so children found sunflowers, day lilies and other flowers scattered by the storm.
Their plan was to use the petals for paintings.
