'He was our Superman': Family, community mourn Omaha real estate agent Mickey Sodoro

Sodoro was a man who was there in an instant for anyone, had a solution to every problem and could turn a sad mood into a happy one.

The father of five loved his family deeply, said son Mickey Sodoro Jr. And he was loved by many others, his daughter Michelle Sodoro said.

"He didn't care who you were, who you loved, what your age group was, what you looked like. He wanted to love you," Michelle said. "Everyone had a seat at Dad's table."

His entire life was devoted to serving others, Rosemary said.

Sodoro had a reputation of being the first one in the office and the last person to leave for the day.

"He truly committed his whole life around his career and helping people in the business of real estate," Rosemary said.

Sodoro had been with NP Dodge Real Estate for nearly three decades, according to a Facebook post by Mike Riedmann, president of the company. “We are grateful for the 27 years Mickey spent with our NP Dodge family. He was loved and valued and will be missed by all.”

Sodoro and Joe Daly, an attorney and friend of more than 52 years, recently discussed retirement.

The men, both in their 70s, asked each other, "What would we do?"