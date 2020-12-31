'He was our Superman': Family, community mourn Omaha real estate agent Mickey Sodoro

Mickey Sodoro's life was devoted to serving others, his daughter Rosemary Sodoro said Thursday.
"I always say my biggest honor was getting to be his daughter," she said. "As the stories come in from our community, it's evident my dad was there for people in the best of times and in the worst of times."
The 70-year-old longtime real estate agent with NP Dodge was found dead Tuesday in a house near 193rd and W Streets. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Sodoro had been fatally shot.
Sodoro had gone to the house on Monday to show the place to 43-year-old Ross S. Lorello III, officials said. Sodoro's family had recently purchased the home as a rental property.
Lorello was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
As his family and the real estate community grieve Sodoro's death, Rosemary said the family will do their best to make sure his legacy lives on.
That legacy is one of love and devotion.
"He was our Superman," Mickey Sodoro's wife Cheryl said of her husband.
Sodoro was a man who was there in an instant for anyone, had a solution to every problem and could turn a sad mood into a happy one.
The father of five loved his family deeply, said son Mickey Sodoro Jr. And he was loved by many others, his daughter Michelle Sodoro said.
"He didn't care who you were, who you loved, what your age group was, what you looked like. He wanted to love you," Michelle said. "Everyone had a seat at Dad's table."
His entire life was devoted to serving others, Rosemary said.
Sodoro had a reputation of being the first one in the office and the last person to leave for the day.
Sodoro had been with NP Dodge Real Estate for nearly three decades, according to a Facebook post by Mike Riedmann, president of the company. “We are grateful for the 27 years Mickey spent with our NP Dodge family. He was loved and valued and will be missed by all.”
Sodoro and Joe Daly, an attorney and friend of more than 52 years, recently discussed retirement.
The men, both in their 70s, asked each other, "What would we do?"
"We both like what we do and we both are, hopefully, good at what we do," Daly said. "Mickey had no plans to retire."
Sodoro was good at everything he did, Daly said.
"Mickey spent his whole life helping people," he said, "and unfortunately that's what he was trying to do when he was killed."
Real estate was Sodoro's career, but his expertise was human connection, Rosemary said.
He enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing with family and friends, and had a "loud, crowd-pleasing, attention-grabbing laugh he brought to every room he entered."
Rosemary said it's comforting to know how many lives her dad impacted.
"We know we have an entire community of people grieving with us," Rosemary said. "Please keep the amazing stories of my dad alive through the work you do and in your relationships with one another."
Mickey Sodoro's' survivors include wife Cheryl Sodoro; five children, Rosemary "Rosie" Sodoro, Michelle Sodoro, Mickey Sodoro Jr., Trisha Bates and Tara Goodlett; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Archie and Cody.