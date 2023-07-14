Fred Hensley's time attending a Native American boarding school in Genoa, Nebraska, was brief.

Brought to the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the summer of 1890, the 9-year-old Winnebago boy succumbed to illness and died just eight months later, in the spring of 1891.

Even in death, Fred wasn't sent home. His grave likely lies somewhere on the school's former campus.

Fred was one of thousands of students enrolled in the federally run Native American boarding school during its 50 years of operation. The location of those who died and were buried on school grounds was lost to history decades ago.

More than 130 years since his death, a renewed effort to find the school's cemetery may answer the long-asked question of how many children like Fred were buried on the school's 640-acre campus.

Partnered with the State Archeology Office, Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission of Indian Affairs, has led efforts to locate the lost graves.

State Archeologist Dave Williams and his team began excavation work this week on a potential gravesite on the outskirts of Genoa. While no remains had been discovered as of Friday, Williams said he's not yet ruling out the site as a potential grave location.

Williams and his team were guided to the site by historical maps and documents and a geophysical survey last year that revealed four anomalies consistent with the presence of graves.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the institution in Genoa operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the campus housed 599 students who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

Renewed efforts to locate the school’s cemetery and identify students who died on the campus suggest that at least 86 students died there. Nine are recorded as having been buried on school grounds. The remains of 37 others were sent home, and the final resting place of about 40 is still unknown.

When the school closed in 1934, documents that could point to the location of the cemetery were scattered across the United States.

Fragments of the school's history can still be found in newly located school records and, in Fred's case, recorded in the school's student-ran newspaper.

Published March 6, 1891, The Pipe of Peace newsletter announced Fred's death: "Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon...and the little body was laid to rest among the mouldering (sic) remains of his school mates who preceded him to the better land."

If remains are found by the excavation team, tribal leaders may choose to leave them buried and construct a memorial to mark the site. They may also decide to exhume the graves and repatriate the remains.

"Dave (Williams) and I are committed to following this through and if we don't have results here, we'll regroup with the tribes and determine if we should do more ground-penetrating radar in other places," gaiashkibos said Wednesday.

Photos: Excavation begins on potential site of Genoa Indian School cemetery