Fred Hensley's time attending a Native American boarding school in Genoa, Nebraska, was brief.
Brought to the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the summer of 1890, the 9-year-old Winnebago boy succumbed to illness and died just eight months later, in the spring of 1891.
Even in death, Fred wasn't sent home. His grave likely lies somewhere on the school's former campus.
Fred was one of thousands of students enrolled in the federally run Native American boarding school during its 50 years of operation. The location of those who died and were buried on school grounds was lost to history decades ago.
More than 130 years since his death, a renewed effort to find the school's cemetery may answer the long-asked question of how many children like Fred were buried on the school's 640-acre campus.
Partnered with the State Archeology Office, Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission of Indian Affairs, has led efforts to locate the lost graves.
State Archeologist Dave Williams and his team began excavation work this week on a potential gravesite on the outskirts of Genoa. While no remains had been discovered as of Friday, Williams said he's not yet ruling out the site as a potential grave location.
Zahn McClarnon and his mother, Loretta Jordan of Omaha, use flashlights Monday while visiting an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. Names and other messages from the children can be seen on the wooden beams in the barn.
Williams and his team were guided to the site by historical maps and documents and a geophysical survey last year that revealed four anomalies consistent with the presence of graves.
The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the institution in Genoa operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the campus housed 599 students who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.
Renewed efforts to locate the school’s cemetery and identify students who died on the campus suggest that at least 86 students died there. Nine are recorded as having been buried on school grounds. The remains of 37 others were sent home, and the final resting place of about 40 is still unknown.
When the school closed in 1934, documents that could point to the location of the cemetery were scattered across the United States.
Fragments of the school's history can still be found in newly located school records and, in Fred's case, recorded in the school's student-ran newspaper.
Published March 6, 1891, The Pipe of Peace newsletter announced Fred's death: "Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon...and the little body was laid to rest among the mouldering (sic) remains of his school mates who preceded him to the better land."
If remains are found by the excavation team, tribal leaders may choose to leave them buried and construct a memorial to mark the site. They may also decide to exhume the graves and repatriate the remains.
"Dave (Williams) and I are committed to following this through and if we don't have results here, we'll regroup with the tribes and determine if we should do more ground-penetrating radar in other places," gaiashkibos said Wednesday.
Photos: Excavation begins on potential site of Genoa Indian School cemetery
Loretta Jordan, of Omaha, gets a closer look as she and her son, Zahn McClarnon and Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, visit an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Names and other messages from the children can still be seen written on and carved into the wooden beams of the barn. Photographed in Genoa, Neb., on Monday.
Names and other messages from the children can still be seen written on and carved into the wooden beams of an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
From left, Jerry Carlson, Judi gaiashkibos, Zahn McClarnon, Loretta Jordan and Tammy Rohde visit an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Mecca e' Stacy Laravie, a member of the Ponca tribe, knowledge keeper and cultural resource management consultant, observes and monitors as archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site for children who died while attending the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Her great grandfather attended the school.
Names and other messages from the children can still be seen written on and carved into the wooden beams of an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School
Zahn McClarnon and his mother, Loretta Jordan, of Omaha, visit an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School
Zahn McClarnon and his mother, Loretta Jordan, of Omaha, use flashlights while visiting an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School
A train rolls past as archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site for children who died while at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Train tracks nearby as archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site
Jarell Grant, Zahn McClarnon and Mark Parker monitor and observe Tuesday as Brittany Walter, a forensic anthropologist and consultant with History Nebraska, excavates a potential burial site for children who died while at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
A photograph of Mildred Lowe with her mother taken in 1924. Mildred died at 12 while attending the Genoa school. Her niece, Carolyn Fiscus, a member of the Winnebago Tribe, shared the photo as she observed the gravesite search.
Dave Williams, left, and Mak Coufal, both with History Nebraska, excavate a potential burial site
Mak Coufal, with History Nebraska, excavates near a strip of light at a potential burial site
The railroad tracks, stile and gate surrounding the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School campus.
Carolyn Fiscus, a member of the Winnebago tribe, observes as archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site for children who died while attending the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Fiscus' aunt, Mildred Lowe, died at 12 years old when she was a student at the school.
Archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site (drone photography)
A death certificate for Mildred Lowe, the aunt of Carolyn Fiscus, a member of the Winnebago tribe, who died at 12 years old while attending the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School
A photograph of Mildred Lowe with her mother taken in 1924. Mildred died at 12 years old while attending the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School
Dave Williams, the Nebraska State Archeologist with History Nebraska, measures and excavates a potential burial site
Sunshine Thomas-Bear, the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Winnebago tribe, observes and monitors as Dave Williams, Brittany Walter and Mak Coufal excavate a potential burial site
Archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site
Drone photography of Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday.
Mak Coufal, right, with History Nebraska, and Nancy Carlson, a volunteer with the Genoa Indian School Foundation, excavate a potential burial site
Nancy Carlson, a volunteer with the Genoa Indian School Foundation, sifts through dirt and clay while excavating a potential burial site
Dave Williams, the Nebraska State Archeologist with History Nebraska, excavates a potential burial site
Mak Coufal, with History Nebraska, excavates a potential burial site
Nancy Carlson, a volunteer with the Genoa Indian School Foundation, sifts through dirt and clay while excavating a potential burial site
Dave Williams, the Nebraska State Archeologist with History Nebraska, excavates a potential burial site
Archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site (drone photography)
Dave Williams, the Nebraska State Archeologist with History Nebraska, excavates a potential burial site
Archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site
Archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site (drone photography)
