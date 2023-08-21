A late August heat wave has arrived and is expected to continue through most of this week in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

High temperatures are forecast to be at or above 100 degrees from Monday through Thursday, Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday.

Peak hours for heat Monday and Tuesday afternoons will reach the point where it’s possible that no outdoor activity will be allowed for students in sports or marching band under Nebraska School Activities Association rules.

“In situations like this, especially for the extremely vulnerable, we recommend getting into a cool place and drinking plenty of water,” Fajman said. “This late-season heat is extremely dangerous.”

This is the first full week of high school football games in Nebraska. Softball and girls golf started their seasons last week. The first cross country and boys tennis meets of the season can take place starting Thursday.

The temperature in Omaha on Monday is expected to reach 100 degrees, tying the record set in 1898 and matched in 1975. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 103 degrees, which would break the mark of 100 set in 1898 and matched in 1914 and 1975.

A high of 102 is predicted for Wednesday and 101 on Thursday. Friday, when most varsity football games are scheduled, the high is expected to be 91, followed by 84 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

“An excessive heat warning is already in effect through Wednesday,” Fajman said. “I expect that the warning will be extended through Thursday, too.”

The warning is for east-central and southeast Nebraska, with portions of southwest Iowa also included. The warning is for extreme heat and humidity that will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

What should schools do to beat the heat and keep their athletes safe? Since a football player in Omaha died in 2021, with hyperthermia the primary cause, all high schools in the state have a tool to reduce arbitrary decisions when it seems it’s too hot, hot, hot.

The NSAA gave them Kestrel 5400 weather meters. Those measure WetBulb Globe Temperature, an index that state associations nationwide implemented.

Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director who heads the association’s Sports Medicine committee, has said the meters eliminate guesswork. “Now, there’s no doubt about it. Here’s the reading. Here’s what it says when it has that reading. Here’s the modifications that you need to make.”

WetBulb Globe Temperature is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover (solar radiation). It differs from a heat index, which considers only temperature and humidity and is calculated for shady areas.

There are three WBGT regions nationally. The eastern two-thirds of Nebraska is in Region 2, the rest in Region 1.

The NSAA has developed heat modification guidelines that include use of WBGT when the ambient temperature is above 80 degrees.

If the WBGT index is less than 79.7 (76.1 in Region 1), there can be normal activities, but there should be three separate three- to five-minute rest/water breaks per hour.

At a WBGT of 79.8 to 84.6 (76.2-81), discretion should be used for intense/prolonged practice. There should be three separate four- to six-minute rest/water breaks per hour. Monitor at-risk athletes closely. Have cold water immersion available.

At 84.7 to 87.6 (81.1-84), maximum practice time is two hours. In football, helmets and shoulder pads only, and those should be removed if conditioning. Four separate four- to six-minute rest/water breaks per hour. Monitor at-risk athletes closely. Have cold water immersion available. Contests must have additional/extended timeouts for rest/water.

At 87.7 to 89.7 (84.1-86.1), maximum practice time one hour. In football, there should be no helmets, shoulder pads or conditioning. Four separate five- to seven-minute rest/water breaks per hour. Monitor at-risk athletes closely. Have cold water immersion available. Contests must have additional/extended timeouts for rest/water and should consider delaying/postponing start times.

Above 89.7 (86.1), no outdoor activities. Outdoor practices and contests must be delayed or canceled until a lower WBGT is recorded.

The National Weather Service is forecasting WGBT readings of 92 Monday afternoon and 91 Tuesday afternoon for Omaha, Faiman said. While the readings are that high, no outdoor activities are advised.

The NSAA said participants always should have unrestricted access to water and fluids. The WBGT should be measured every 30 minutes. Readings are to be taken at least three feet above ground. Tripods were included with the meters.

Asked whether artificial turf is hotter than grass, Higdon said the reverse can be true when humidity in direct sunlight is coming out of grass and it’s calm.

“That then might be hotter than on your turf or tennis courts,” Higdon said. “So it’s site-specific.”

From 2019 to 2021, there were 12 times in Nebraska when there should have been no outdoor activities statewide because of WBGT readings.

No varsity football games in the state Thursday are scheduled for the afternoon. On Friday, games at Banner County (Harrisburg) and Stuart are to start at 2 p.m. local time and at Sumner, Chambers, Walthill and Wynot at 3.

Cross country’s first major meet in the Omaha area is Saturday. The Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion has race times between 7:20 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Many invitationals in recent year have been held earlier in the day during August and September.

In 2021, Omaha South junior Drake Geiger died on the first day of practice. He collapsed 10 minutes into a workout in which helmets were the only permissible protective equipment, and died when doctors couldn’t revive his heart. Autopsy results found the primary cause of his death was hyperthermia, with heart-related problems also contributing.