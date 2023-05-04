They’ve already feasted on lemon pound cake, sausage pie and scones.

On Saturday, out comes the Victoria sponge cake and crumpets.

Jim and Patty Coyle want their English cousins to feel at home when they celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday in Omaha, instead of back in Surrey and Hampshire, England.

Pomp and pageantry will be on display at Westminster Abbey in a celebration that will be broadcast around the world. Almost every television channel and streaming service in the United States will carry the 11 a.m. (U.K.) coronation in London throughout the early morning hours on Saturday.

There’s lots of events to see before and after, such as the procession to the abbey and a concert afterward. TV viewers can dip in and out of the coverage.

The massive event has created a buzz at Chippy's Omaha, a store that features all things British at Westwood Plaza at 120th and Center Streets.

“It’s definitely a big topic of conversation,” operations director Kate Rainwater said. “For a lot of people, it’s the first time and maybe the only time they are going to experience this in their life.”

Chippy's will broadcast the BBC version at its store. They’ve been selling customizable invitations and they have a magazine available that outlines all the details of the coronation. Both are selling fast.

They’ve printed the recipe for the coronation quiche, which Rainwater said people can enjoy in their jammies while they watch the celebration.

“We have a full menu, you can do a full English breakfast,” Rainwater said. “Bacon and sausage butty. Toad in the hole. Bangers and mash. Yorkshire Puddings.”

Owner Glenn Greet, who is from York, England, will be on-hand all day to provide a British perspective.

Patty Coyle will wake up her guests at 5 a.m. to watch the coronation as she heads to her shift at the CHI Health Center for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

Jim’s mother, Jane, was a G.I. war bride who arrived in the United States after World War II.

Cousin Carole Pidgeon is making her first visit across the pond along with her sister, Tricia Hutchins. Husbands Kevin Hutchins and Chris Pidgeon are along for the trip, which will include a visit to the Black Hills to see Mount Rushmore.

While they are excited to be here, they are a bit disappointed to miss the spectacle in the U.K. Neighbors were planning to hold a block party to celebrate.

“It would have been nice to be home,” Carole Pidgeon said. “When we arranged this, the queen was still alive.”

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years and 214 days on the throne. Her coronation was held June 2, 1953.

The Coyles also served quiche to their guests after their arrival Wednesday. It's the official coronation dish selected by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

“I think he wanted to choose a meal that wasn’t very expensive,” Pidgeon said. “He’s trying to make it more affordable for people to celebrate.”

English cooking is very familiar to Patty Coyle because daughter, Laural, now lives outside Manchester with her English husband and two children. They often visit.

“We got one, and we had to give one,” Coyle said.

As much as they appreciated all the work by the Coyles, the British group will be ready for some new experiences after Saturday.

“We want to try American stuff,” Pidgeon said. “I’m excited about everything American.”

