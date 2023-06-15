You won’t find anyone more excited for the College World Series than Jack Turner.

The 9-year-old Omaha boy is no stranger to the College World Series. Coming to the annual championship baseball tournament every year with his family — which includes his mother Kathleen, 8-year-old sister Reagan and 6-year-old brother Johnny — Jack looks forward to seeing the players and attending multiple games.

On Thursday, Jack collected autographs from several players, including Wake Forest pitcher Sean Sullivan. Some players helped amp the excitement up. Sullivan’s teammate, pitcher Chase Walter, could be seen briefly leading a chant with a group of young boys hoping to grab a baseball or two.

“On a scale of one to 10, my excitement level is at a 10,” Jack said.

He may as well have spoken for everyone who attended Thursday’s Fan Fest and open practices.

Diehard Louisiana State University fans Alvin and Karla Primeaux made the trip to last year’s CWS from Abbeville, Louisiana, even though LSU wasn’t in the tournament. Though they had a good time last year, their excitement is off the charts this year with the Tigers’ participation.

“I’ve got goosebumps,” Alvin Primeaux said as he and Karla walked the concourse behind home plate. “This is exciting.”

The Primeauxs plan to stay in Omaha at least through Wednesday. Staying at a hotel across from the ballpark, they’ll take in their share of local restaurants, including Louis M’s Burgerlust and visit the Rosenblatt Stadium site.

“If (the Tigers) are still in it, we might stick around,” Alvin Primeaux laughed.

Away from the field, parents watched their kids participate in the many free Fan Fest activities in two of the ballpark’s parking lots.

Gavin Richards, a 13-year-old Omaha boy, was enjoying a green “Toxic Waste” snow cone purchased by his father, Tracy, after he got autographs from many Virginia players.

Jacob Smith watched his 12-year-old son, Karter, clock his pitch speed at a pitching booth hosted by Capital One. In town from Oklahoma for a youth baseball tournament, the Smiths viewed the Fan Fest as an enjoyable experience.

Cindy McCarville watched her daughter, 7-year-old Kaely, take some swings at the Home Run Derby booth after Kaely got her hair dyed at a Great Clips booth. Other kids also got their hair cut at that same booth. A long-time attendee of the CWS, Cindy McCarville also came to this year’s Fan Fest with her son, 4-year-old Colin, and mother-in-law, Sue McCarville.

All TCU fans, the McCarvilles plan to attend several CWS games, including the opening game Friday afternoon against Oral Roberts University.

“We really enjoy the baseball,” Cindy McCarville said.

The NCAA has hosted Fan Fest at Charles Schwab Field since the ballpark (then TD Ameritrade Park) opened in 2011.

Although the world is three years removed from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Radford, an NCAA associate director of communications, said the festive vibe around the ballpark is perhaps bolstered by a renewed appreciation for the CWS. The pandemic canceled the series in 2020.

“We all realized during COVID when we lost the series that year, what it really meant,” he said. “It’s been more important than ever that we offer a fantastic time for those who take the time to come here and enjoy this place.”

