Exhibitors enjoy returning to annual antique show at Omaha's Lauritzen Gardens

A maze of decadent jewelry, vintage designer handbags and fine artworks brought hundreds of people to Lauritzen Gardens on Friday for the garden's annual antique show.

As designer-clad attendees ogled paintings and chatted with vendors, they helped raise money for Omaha's 100-acre botanical garden. The event, the garden's largest fundraiser, has netted almost $10 million in revenue over its 18-year lifespan.

Diny Landen, a media executive and Omaha philanthropist, has been involved with the event since 2007. She helped run the vision committee and select vendors in earlier years, but she now enjoys the show as a patron.

"It's a community treasure," Landen said. "It's full of beauty, things that are special, unique, one-of-a-kind. And it's a great way to bring the community together to support the gardens."

Trace Mayer, an antiques dealer from Louisville, Kentucky, has been coming to Omaha for the show for the past 17 years. He fell in love with the city upon his first visit, and he says it's the kindness and community that keep him coming back.

"This community is ridiculous," he said. "I'm in the South where everybody's nice, but it's just that veneer. There's a level of sincerity and niceness here — and an amazing level of weirdness, too. I've just fallen in love with it."

Mayer sells a wide variety of English and European antique furniture and artwork, but he is best known for one of his own creations: museum bees. The small decorations are created using recycled antique picture frames with a gilded ornament depicting a bee, other animal or object in the center.

In contrast to the extravagances found throughout the show (and elsewhere in Mayer's booth), each bee is just $65. He said this helps make antiquing more accessible to the average person.

"After years of dealing in much, much higher price points, I love that I can have a product that's less than $100," Mayer said. "What resonated for me is that this is a way to proselytize the beauty and let everybody participate."

Another longtime fixture at the show is Redefined Decor, a Chicago-based showroom with an eclectic mix of art and vintage home accessories spanning from traditional to midcentury. Mindy Baschnagel, one of the shop's owners, has been coming to the show for seven years. It is the only antique show outside of Chicago that she attends.

"The first year I came, there was a torrential downpour, and I was in a tent," Baschnagel said. "All the water was coming into my space — but that just goes to show how nice the people of Omaha are, because I came back. It's the best show going by far."

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It costs $15 to shop, which also covers admission to the gardens. The luncheons, which are sold out, will feature a lecture from designer Alex Papachristidis and a wine tasting with expert Karen MacNeil.